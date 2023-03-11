Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar box office day 3 collection: Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor film takes total to 36.6 crore

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar box office day 3 collection: Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor film takes total to 36.6 crore

bollywood
Published on Mar 11, 2023 12:49 PM IST

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar box office: Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's film, directed by Luv Ranjan, earned ₹36.59 crore in three days.

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in a still from Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor for the first time together, maintained its rhythm on Friday. The film which opened at a decent 15.73 crore on the Holi holiday, had fallen by around 33 per cent the next working day. Its Friday collections were similar to the Thursday collections of over 10 crore. It now stands at 36.59 crore after three days of its release. Also read: Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar review: Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor's problematic romcom is a montage of monologues

Directed by Luv Ranjan, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar collected 10.52 crore on Friday. It is said to be performing lower at mass markets as compared to national chains.

Sharing the Friday collections of the film, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on Twitter, “Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is up at national chains, but down in mass circuits on Day 3… Mumbai - Maharashtra as well as mass pockets need to come on board on Sat - Sun for a strong weekend total… Wed 15.73 cr, Thu 10.34 cr, Fri 10.52 cr. Total: 36.59 cr. #India biz. #TJMM.”

Sharing the response at national chains, he added in another tweet, “Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar at national chains… Day 3 / Fri [working day]… PVR: 2.51 cr INOX: 1.68 cr, Cinepolis: 96 lacs. Total: 5.15 cr. Nett BOC. day-wise at national chains… Wed: 7.85 cr Thu: 5.10 cr Fri: 5.15 cr nett BOC.”

The film received mixed reviews from the critics. It also stars Anubhav Singh Bassi, Dimple Kapadia, Boney Kapoor as Ramesh Arora and Hasleen Kaur. The dance numbers like Show Me The Thumka and Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai caught attention for their choreography and lyrics.

Talking about her role in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar, Shraddha said in a PTI interview, "It's such a different character from what I've played in Aashiqui 2 and other films after that. She is a girl who is more in charge, she is on the front foot and is confident. For me, it was refreshing to play a character who says what she feels. She is a girl-next-door with some 'tadka (spice)'. It was a first for me."

"My character was something I was excited to play because she is not something who I'm. It was a challenge for me as an actor," she added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

Topics
ranbir kapoor shraddha kapoor
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP