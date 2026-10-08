Tukaram Mundhe reveals Nana Patekar's last words to him just 8 days before his death: ‘Those words will stay with me’

Veteran actor Nana Patekar has died at the age of 75 after suffering a cardiac arrest at his home in Goa. The actor was found unconscious at his residence in the early hours of Thursday and was taken to a private hospital, where doctors attempted to revive him for nearly 45 minutes. He was declared dead at around 5:20 a.m.

‘I could never have imagined...’: Tukaram Mundhe remembers Nana Patekar, reveals their last conversation 8 days ago.

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Dr Shekhar Salkar, Chief of the Department of Oncology at Manipal Hospital, said Patekar remained in asystole during the resuscitation attempt, which means there was no electrical activity in his heart. A medico-legal case has been registered and a post-mortem examination is expected to be carried out.

While fans and colleagues across the film industry mourned his death, those who knew Nana Patekar personally remembered a side of the actor that audiences rarely got to see. Tukaram Mundhe, who described Nana as a close friend, shared an emotional tribute following his death.

What Tukaram Mundhe wrote

Deep Dive What were Nana Patekar's last words to Tukaram Mundhe? Nana Patekar's last words to Tukaram Mundhe were 'Love you, Bala.' Mundhe shared that these words will stay with him for the rest of his life. What caused Nana Patekar's death? Nana Patekar died from cardiac arrest at his residence in Goa, and despite attempts to resuscitate him for 45 minutes, he could not be revived. How did Tukaram Mundhe describe his relationship with Nana Patekar after his passing? Tukaram Mundhe described Nana Patekar as not just an exceptional artist but also an extraordinary human being and a dear friend whose warmth and affection touched everyone around him.

Sharing a photo of Nana Patekar, the Commissioner of Food and Drug Administration of Maharashtra revealed that he had spoken to the veteran actor eight days ago before his passing. He wrote, “Nana Patekar is no more. I have lost not merely an exceptional artist, but an extraordinary human being and a dear friend, someone whose warmth and affection touched everyone around him. We spoke just eight days ago. I could never have imagined that it would be our last conversation. His last words to me were: 'Love you, Bala.' Those words will stay with me for the rest of my life.”

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{{^usCountry}} Tukaram added, “Some people leave behind memories. A few leave behind a part of themselves in our lives. Nana was one of them. Goodbye, my friend. You will be deeply missed, and forever remembered.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Tukaram added, “Some people leave behind memories. A few leave behind a part of themselves in our lives. Nana was one of them. Goodbye, my friend. You will be deeply missed, and forever remembered.” {{/usCountry}}

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A career that crossed generations

Nana spent more than four decades in films and theatre, gradually becoming known for a screen presence that was difficult to imitate. Whether he was playing a hard-edged cop, a troubled man or a comic character, he brought a certain intensity that became his trademark.

His filmography included acclaimed performances in Krantiveer, Agneepath, Ab Tak Chhappan and The Attacks of 26/11. At the same time, films such as Welcome showed audiences his ability to bring humour and warmth to mainstream cinema. His performances in films including Parinda and Salaam Bombay! also established him as one of the most formidable actors of his generation.

Even in his later years, Patekar continued to remain connected to the film industry. He appeared in Housefull 5 alongside Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan and Riteish Deshmukh. He also played a police officer in Vishal Bhardwaj's O' Romeo, starring Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri, and made a cameo in Subedar with Anil Kapoor and Radhika Madan.