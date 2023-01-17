Tum Bin actor Amrita Prakash's transformation leaves fans shocked: 'Long time, missing you'

Remember actor Amrita Prakash from Priyanshu Chatterjee-starrer Tum Bin? The child actor might be missing from films but enjoys immense popularity on social media. She frequently shares her photos and videos online and fans cannot wait to see her back on the big screen. Also read: Amrita Prakash: I developed a crush on Priyanshu Chatterjee while working in Tum Bin

Amrita's latest post on Instagram features her in a red co-ord set. She is seen flashing her smile in the photos, which is a promotion of a label. Her caption read, “Frolicking under the sun, wearing an outfit made with scraps of all the red flags I've collected.”

Reacting to Amrita's latest photos, a fan commented, “Amrita = our whole childhood put together.!! Still the cutest.” “Tum Bin girl” another fan instantly recognised her. Someone else also said, "Aapko tab se pasand krta hu jab aap Fox Kids pe aate the, ye jen-z aur behen ji logo ne show ka naam bhi nhi suna hoga but that holds my entire childhood (I know you since your days in Fox Kids, gen z might not know you but it holds my entire childhood)."

Besides this, Amrita's entire feed is filled with pictures from her life. Some of them also offer a glimpse of her work in advertisements and other projects. She also shared moments from her trips with friends.

Amrita Prakash rose to fame after her first TV show on a kids channel and later bagged her first film, Tum Bin in 2001. She marked her debut when just 12 as Priyanshu Chatterjee's sister Milli. Amrita also starred in films like Maine Dil Tujhko Diya, and Koi Mere Dil Mein Hai among others. She is also popular for playing Rajni aka Choti, Amrita Rao's cousin in Sooraj Barjatya's Vivah. She was also in Ek Vivaah... Aisa Bhi.

Amrita also appeared in TV shows like Yeh Hai Aashiqui, Love By Chance, and Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya. She was last seen in Patiala Babes and Shakti — Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. Sharing a photo with Rubina Dilaik, Amrita once wrote in a post, “Each of these relationships in my life started out as 'co-actors' and ended up in friends like Family. These wondrous hoomans fill my heart with their abundant love, laughter and Light. Thank you each for making the time to come. I am so grateful to and for each of you and all the love you show me.”

