Tum Bin star Himanshu Malik reveals he was offered to have an affair to stay in news: 'We will arrange a room in Goa'

Actor Himanshu Malik, of Tum Bin fame, has revealed how he first realised the ways that the film industry functions. In a new interview, he has revealed he was offered to have an affair with someone as famous as him in order to stay in news. (Also read: Himanshu Malik: Acting served as a training ground for taking up direction)

Himanshu, who played one of the three male lead characters in Anubhav Sinha's romantic film, Tum Bin, has now turned director for Chitrakut slated for release soon.

"I got a glimpse of how the industry is soon after Tum Bin and it disturbed me a lot. That was a time when magazines used to be huge. So I got a call from one huge magazine publication, asking me to have an affair. 'If you have an affair with an upcoming actress, it makes for a good story', I was told," Himanshu told Navbharat Times in an interview.

He added, "I was shocked to realise such a thing happens. I was told 'Yes, no one becomes a star without the publicity. We will talk to one or two candidates, they will be as famous as you are. We will even get you a room in Goa. You just go there and we will expose."

Himanshu shot his first feature film, Chitrakut in 2018-19 and it released in theatres on May 20. Written and directed by Himanshu, Chitrakoot is presented by Akbar Arabiyan Mojdeh and Mojtaba Movies. It features Auritra Ghosh, Vibhore Mayank, Naina Trivedi, Kiran Srinivas, and Shruti Bapna.

About the film, Himanshu recently told Hindustan Times in an interview, “It’s a relationship drama about love, companionship and transmission it creates. We shot it in Goa, Mumbai and Pune. The city’s name has been used as a metaphor and a symbol of love, as per the mythology. It's a young cast who have been around and doing some really good stuff.”

