Tusshar Kapoor is not worried about Kapkapiii being compared with Romancham: 'A huge audience has not watched it'

Tusshar Kapoor reunited with Sangeeth Sivan after two decades with Kapkapiii. The film marked the actor-director combination's first reunion since their 2004 sleeper hit, Kya Kool Hain Hum. However, Sivan could not see the film's release as he died in May 2024 after a cardiac arrest. Now, as Kapkapiii hits the screens, Tusshar speaks with HT about the bittersweet feeling of celebrating it and more. Tusshar Kapoor on a poster of his new film, Kapkapiii.

Tusshar Kapoor on missing Sangeeth Sivan

Elaborating on how it feels to not have Sangeeth during the promotions, Tusshar says, "It's a little unbelievable because we spent so many days and moments together, from workshops to the wrap party. We worked together after so long, after Kya Kool Hain Hum. He was there till the dubbing, too. Sometimes it just seems very hard to fathom. But we are living in such times where nothing surprises you anymore. One has to just accept whatever comes your way. It's a bittersweet feeling. I am sad that he isn't here, but happy about the fact that his work, his film, is releasing on time and in the manner he intended."

The Kapkapiii vs Romancham debate

Kapkapiii is a horror comedy that also stars Shreyas Talpade, Siddhi Idnani, Jay Thakkar, and Sonia Rathee. The film is the official remake of the 2023 Malayalam hit Romancham. When asked if he was worried that Romancham's popularity on OTT could be added pressure for Kapkapiii, Tusshar says, "That definitely is a slight concern. But, I'd like to believe that Romanchan has its own niche audience in the south. There is a huge audience base that has not watched it. For instance, I would want to watch a remake in the theatres with actors I can identify with. I'll keep that as my first option. Both languages are equal for me. But when a film releases in Hindi, I'll go and watch it regardless of whether it's a remake, and there are millions of others like me."

Tusshar adds that Kapkapiii is not a shot-by-shot remake. "We have given it a new take," he adds, "Even though it is a remake of Romancham, there is a freshness. There's a new vibe and elements that have been enhanced and added. Sangeeth ji has given his own twist to it with the horror and romance. There is a lot more to it."

Kapkapiii releases in theatres on May 23.