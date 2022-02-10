Tusshar Kapoor: Laksshya does not have conflicting thoughts about his reality

Tusshar Kapoor has built his relationship with his son, Laksshya, based on openness and honesty. The actor-producer reveals that his six-year-old is comfortable in his family setting, for he understands that every family is unique.

“I have always been very honest about the fact that I became a single parent, I brought my son home after I announced it. And I have been honest about it with Laksshya as well. No one has asked any (difficult) question to me or my son,” Tusshar tells us, adding, “He is a happy child because I have shared with him that there are all types of families today. There is not one kind of family. And he understands that.”

Kapoor understands his son would have more questions once he grows up, and is ready to face those with complete honesty, too.

“If there are any questions in future, I’ll always be very open to him. I’m sure he will be fine. Because I have given him so much love. He’s comfortable with our family setting. He is happy knowing that he belongs to a family, where there is a dad, a bua and a grandmother who gives him as much love as any other mother would give him. He doesn’t have any conflicting thoughts about his truth in his mind at all, which is because I have been very open with him,” he explains.

The Golmaal actor, 45, welcomed Laksshya through IVF in 2016, and has now penned about his experiences as a single father in his book, Bachelor Dad: My Journey to Fatherhood and More that marks his debut as an author.

In fact, writing the book, Kapoor believes, has helped him reflect on his journey as a father.

“I realised how much I have learned about myself while becoming a good father. There has been so much growth that has happened. In the lockdown, you discovered so much about yourself and resilience. But raising a child in these circumstances, it makes you so strong,” he continues, “Writing the book was a very time consuming process. It was hard work. I devoted time in the nights to write this book. But in the end, it was a very rejuvenating, and therapeutic process.”

