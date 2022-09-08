Tweet from Kamaal R Khan’s account claims his life is under threat, asks Abhishek Bachchan and Riteish Deshmukh for help

Actor-turned-critic Kamaal Rashid Khan aka KRK’s case has taken a new dramatic turn. Less than a day after he was granted bail in the derogatory tweets case, a tweet from his verified Twitter account has claimed that his life is under threat. The tweet is purportedly from KRK’s 23-year-old son Faisal Kamaal. However, it has not been verified if the tweet is indeed from Faisal and whether there is some basis to the threat mentioned. Also read: Shatrughan Sinha says KRK ‘seems to be a victim of conspiracy’

On Thursday afternoon, the account, which had been dormant since KRK’s arrest last week, saw activity. In a two-tweet thread, the account posted, “I am KRK’ son Faisal Kamaal. Some people are torturing to kill my father in Mumbai. I am just 23years old living in London. I don’t know how to help my father.”

The tweeter than tagged actors Abhishek Bachchan and Riteish Deshmukh as well as former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, asking for their help in the matter. The message continued, “I request @juniorbachchan @Riteishd and @Dev_Fadnavis ji to save my father’s life. Me n my sister will die without him. Because he is our life. I request public also to support my father to save his life. We don’t want him to die like #SushantSinghRajput #WeStandWithKRK.”

The tweets made from Kamaal R Khan's verified Twitter account.

Abhishek and Riteish have often interacted with KRK on Twitter and are known to be cordial to him. The two actors did not respond to the tweet immediately. KRK is facing two cases against himself. He was arrested from Mumbai airport on August 30 in connection to his alleged derogatory tweets about actor Akshay Kumar, filmmaker Ram Gopal Verma, among others. Later, the former actor and film critic was arrested in connection with a 2021 molestation case registered against him by Versova police.

He was granted bail in the molestation case by a Mumbai court on Tuesday. On Wednesday, he was given bail in the tweets case as well. It is unclear whether KRK, who was in judicial custody, was released immediately or not.

