Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar recently appeared on Koffee With Karan 9 alongside Ravi Kishan. During a fun segment on the show, the actor called his wife, Twinkle Khanna, only to find himself at the receiving end of her witty remarks. The hilarious exchange has since caught the internet's attention, with social media users having a field day over Twinkle's roast.

Twinkle Khanna roasts Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar gets roasted by wife Twinkle Khanna, on Koffee With Karan season 9. more less

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During his recent appearance on Koffee With Karan season 9, Akshay had to call one of his friends and make them say, 'Hey Karan, it's me' to earn five points. He chose to call his wife. As soon as Twinkle picked up the call, she immediately scolded him for disturbing her sleep by playing devotional songs early in the morning. She then roasted him for appearing on Koffee With Karan for free, only to realise later that she was on speakerphone and Karan Johar was listening to everything she said.

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{{^usCountry}} When Akshay asked Twinkle why she sounded worked up, she replied, "I barely slept last night. Then you woke me up early in the morning. Who plays bhajans at 6 am? And then on top of that, you’re singing even louder, like you’re some Anup Jalota. How many times have I told you? At least shut the bathroom door properly." Twinkle's complaint left Karan and Ravi in stitches. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When Akshay asked Twinkle why she sounded worked up, she replied, "I barely slept last night. Then you woke me up early in the morning. Who plays bhajans at 6 am? And then on top of that, you’re singing even louder, like you’re some Anup Jalota. How many times have I told you? At least shut the bathroom door properly." Twinkle's complaint left Karan and Ravi in stitches. {{/usCountry}}

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Akshay then told Twinkle that he was at Koffee With Karan and revealed that Karan had asked her to judge the rapid-fire round. She said, "I didn't know you were doing it today. Fokat main kaam aap kar rahe ho, I am shocked (you are working for free, I am shocked)."

Karan called Twinkle out for her comment and said, "So you want money for everything? You want my money. How can you insinuate that I should pay your husband for coming to Koffee With Karan?"

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The internet couldn't stop laughing at Twinkle's roast. One fan commented, "AK and Twinkle have the best banter." Another commented, "Twinkle calling him Anup Jalota, love their chemistry." Another fan wrote, "Manifesting a love, friendship and relationship like theirs." Another wrote, "This is so desi fam-coded."

About Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna's relationship

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna began dating in the late 1990s after working together in films like International Khiladi and Zulmi. Twinkle's mother, Dimple Kapadia, asked them to live together for a year before committing to marriage. Twinkle jokingly told Akshay that she would marry him only if her film Mela flopped, and after it did, she agreed. The couple got married in a private ceremony on January 17, 2001. They have two children, Aarav (born in 2002) and Nitara (born in 2012).