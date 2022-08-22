Twinkle Khanna says she funded kids Nitara, Aarav's education from her savings, 'and not just fed them aloo parathas'

Actor turned writer Twinkle Khanna has said that she doesn't spend much money and believe in keeping savings. She also said that she had funded her children- Aarav and Nitara's education and she has saved enough money to attend a Masters course. Twinkle is married to actor Akshay Kumar. Also Read: ‘Akshay Kumar is the sixth richest actor in world’, says Anurag Kashyap as Taapsee Pannu gets compared to actor

Twinkle made her acting debut with Barsaat in 1995; and after her 2001 film Love Ke Liya Kuch Bhi Karega she quit her acting career. She has often said that she did not enjoy her stint in films and in one episode of Koffee With Karan, she even admitted, ‘I was a terrible actor’.

On her channel Tweak India, Twinkle talked about the importance of being financially independent, and how she had to used her savings to start Tweak, funded her children's education and has recently funded a Masters course for herself. Twinkle said that she got her first salary when she was 17 and that “It was enough to buy laddoos, I think. But I do remember my first significant paycheque and I put it down to buy a car, a silver Opel. I don’t even know if they make that car anymore.”

Twinkle said that she recently took a Masters course from her savings. She said “So I’m using, what would have been my daughters college fund, to fund myself. I’ve always made sure that I’m the one paying for their education. I want them to say that my mother paid for my education, and not just fed me aloo parathas." She added, "I live way below my means. I don’t spend money on anything. My family teases me and asks why am I working, if I am not spending on anything.”

Twinkle made her debut as a writer with Mrs Funnybones in 2015. She followed it up with an anthology of stories titled The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad, which was released in 2017, and the fiction novel Pyjamas Are Forgiving, which came out the following year.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.