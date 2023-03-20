Twinkle Khanna says son Aarav sent her flowers; wants him to write an apology letter for this reason

Actor-turned-author Twinkle Khanna has shared a brief clip featuring herself posing with several flower bouquets. Taking to Instagram Reels on Monday, Twinkle said that her son Aarav had sent her flowers on Mother's Day, which was celebrated on March 19 in the UK. In the clip, Twinkle stood in front of a mirror smiling as she gave her fans a glimpse inside her home. (Also Read | Twinkle Khanna says parents need training before having kids)

Twinkle Khanna has said that her son Aarav sent her flowers on Mother's Day.

Several vases stood in front of the mirror with flowers, while Twinkle captured them on her phone. In the clip, Twinkle wore a brown T-shirt and black pants. As the video continued, Twinkle also posted photos of many vases with different kinds of flowers. She added Miley Cyrus' song Flowers as the background music.

Sharing the video, Twinkle wrote, "Yesterday was all about flowers from my older one. Though I do believe that flowers on Mother's Day should come with a note that says, ‘Thank you for making it through my teenage years and I apologise for the white hair, frown lines and frayed neurons I have left behind'. What message would you write to your mom with your flowers?"

Twinkle tied the knot with actor Akshay Kumar on January 17, 2001. They are parents to a son – Aarav and a daughter named Nitara, who was born in 2012. Twinkle made her acting debut with Barsaat in 1995. She quit acting in 2001 after starring in several films. Fans saw her film in Love Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega.

In 2015, she came out with her first book Mrs Funnybones. In 2017, she unveiled her second book titled The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad. The fiction novel Pyjamas Are Forgiving, came out the following year.

Earlier this year, Twinkle spoke with Harper's Bazaar India about raising children. "I did write a column about how to raise our sons the right way and not just focus on raising our daughters. If you ask me, just the way you have to train and get a license to drive after passing a test, being a parent should also require some prior training. All of us are just winging it and hoping for the best at this point," she had said.

