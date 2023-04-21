Twinkle Khanna shares ‘hair-raising’ tales of past looks, recalls crying over hairstylist shaving her head

Twinkle Khanna asked her followers about their worst hair days as she recounted the many traumatic experiences she'd had with her hair over the years. On Instagram, she put up a video of different hairstyles and looks and shared the time where she broke down and cried over a hairstylist shaving her head from the back. The actor-turned-author also asked fans which of her looks was their favourite. (Also read: Twinkle Khanna revisits time when she said 'my whole life is a joke’, thanks Karan Johar: 'Some things don't change')

Twinkle Khanna went down memory lane with her hairstyles.

Taking a walk down memory lane with a video on Instagram, Twinkle wrote on her post, "A hair-raising tale. 30 years worth of photographs floating around the internet and that's when I realised my poor hair has gone through many traumatic experiences. The worst one was having a hairstylist shave the back as I sat in the cape and cried. Which look is your favourite? And tell me about your worst hair day :)" The accompanying video, set to the song Cut Me Off by Austin Millz shows several different hair styles of Twinkle's from the years, some from her films and some from events. In most of her hair styles, the former actor preferred to leave her hair open.

Fans responded with several comments to Twinkle's latest post. One fan shared their favourite look of Twinkle's and stated, "@twinklerkhanna first one. I have always loved your style in barsaat." Another fan added their own bad hair day experience, "Your current look is my favourite. During a family function, i was in grade 9 at that time, i have myself worst hair look. I thought of experimenting by giving myself bangs. Why ...why... I did it, no idea. My mother just couldn't utter a single word and pinned my hair. The next day she started her home-made hair pack therapy and finally after 3 months she said,"now i can look at you". The worst part of it was at that time I thought I was looking my best.:

Twinkle made her film debut opposite Bobby Deol in Rajkumar Santoshi's Barsaat (1995) and left films after her marriage to actor Akshay Kumar in 2001. Her last film was Love Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega (2001). The couple has two children, a 19-year-old son Aarav and an 11-year-old daughter, Nitara. She turned author in 2015 with her non-fiction book of observations, Mrs Funnybones.

