Twinkle Khanna shares pics with son Aarav on his 21st birthday, talks about what it was like raising him. See post

Proud mom Twinkle Khanna spoke about her son Aarav's 'unfailing kindness' as she wished him on his birthday. The actor-turned-author took to Instagram on Friday to celebrate Aarav's 21st birthday with a heartfelt post. Along with a recent picture of the mother-son duo, she also posted a throwback image from Aarav's childhood. In the accompanying caption, Twinkle compared raising a child to 'building a house'. Also read: Twinkle Khanna says son Aarav sent her flowers; wants him to write an apology letter for this reason

Twinkle Khanna's birthday post for Aarav

Twinkle Khanna celebrates son Aarav's 21st birthday with a heartfelt post.

She wrote in her caption, “All of 21 and technically a grown man! Raising a child is a bit like building a house and designing each room. You do the best you can, and finally, it's time to hand over the house to its rightful owner who will rearrange the furniture the way they like and pay the bills as well:) Happy birthday my son, and may your unfailing kindness continue bringing a smile to everyone who knows you.”

Twinkle says she funded kids' education

Last year, Twinkle had said that she had funded her and actor Akshay Kumar's children's education. Apart from son Aarav, they share a daughter, Nitara. On her channel Tweak India, Twinkle had said that she took a Masters course from her own savings.

Twinkle had said, “So I’m using, what would have been my daughters college fund, to fund myself. I’ve always made sure that I’m the one paying for their education. I want them to say that my mother paid for my education, and not just fed me aloo parathas."

She had added, "I live way below my means. I don’t spend money on anything. My family teases me and asks why am I working, if I am not spending on anything.”

More about Twinkle

Twinkle made her acting debut with Barsaat in 1995; after her 2001 film Love Ke Liya Kuch Bhi Karega she quit her acting career. In 2015, Twinkle made her debut as a writer with Mrs Funnybones. She followed it up with an anthology of stories titled The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad, which was released in 2017, and the fiction novel Pyjamas Are Forgiving, which came out the following year.

