Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Twinkle Khanna shares rare pic of sister Rinke Khanna with cheesy birthday note: 'They don’t make sisters like you'
bollywood

Twinkle Khanna shares rare pic of sister Rinke Khanna with cheesy birthday note: 'They don’t make sisters like you'

Twinkle Khanna has shared a picture of her sister Rinke Khanna on the occasion of her birthday. The actor-turned-author also penned a sweet note to wish her.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 27, 2021 02:12 PM IST
Twinkle Khanna shares a pic of Rinke Khanna to wish her on her birthday.

Twinkle Khanna has shared a picture of her sister, Rinke Khanna, along with a sweet birthday note. Twinkle and Rinke are the daughters of Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia.

The picture, taken from a top angle, features Rinke Khanna seated by herself, lost in thought. She is seen wearing a white dress with her hair on one side. Rinke completed her look with a pair of sunglasses.

Sharing the picture, Twinkle Khanna wrote in her caption, "Happy birthday Rinkston! Here’s to someone who can make me laugh at the most somber moments. The last lot of Rinkes was manufactured in the seventies and they have clearly lost the mould, because they don’t make sisters like you anymore. Since you eat cheese, unlike me, I thought I would slather some onto your birthday greeting as well:) #birthdaygirl".

The post received love and birthday wishes from fans. One fan also noted that Rinke resembles her mother, actor Dimple Kapadia. "Looks so much like Dimpleji in this pose," the fan's comment read.

Rinke had tried her luck in the film industry. She appeared in movies such as Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi and Jhankaar Beats, around two decades ago. However, she hasn't starred in a film since Kareena Kapoor's Chameli, which was released in 2004.

Also read: Arjun Kapoor shares before-after pics, jokes he used to be 'bahut mota'

Twinkle rarely shares pictures with Rinke. Her last post about her sister was shared a few months ago, when the sisters reunited after over a year. The Khanna sisters, along with Akshay Kumar and their family, went on a holiday together. Sharing a picture from their trip, Twinkle wrote in the caption, "The best part of this holiday? Meeting my sister after a year and a half. The longest we have been apart in four decades. #KhannaSisters."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
twinkle khanna rinke khanna dimple kapadia

Related Stories

bollywood

Inside Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar's lunch with Tahira Kashyap and Karan Kapadia, see pics

PUBLISHED ON JUL 26, 2021 04:10 PM IST
bollywood

Twinkle Khanna is adorable in this unseen childhood pic with sister Rinke Khanna, aunt Simple Kapadia

UPDATED ON JUL 25, 2021 11:06 AM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Doggo meets human friend after 10 months, her reaction is priceless. Watch

Sachin Tendulkar shares clip of man playing carrom with feet. Watch

Niharika NM, Ruhee Dosani reminisce their ‘bachpan ka pyar’ in funny clip

Someone added ‘googling’ as a skill on CV, landed an interview. See viral tweet
TRENDING TOPICS
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Aadhaar card
Parliament Monsoon Session 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP