Bawaal trailer: Twitter confused with Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor's love story: ‘Hitler kaha se aaya?’

Twitter is filled with mixed reactions to Nitesh Tiwari's romantic film Bawaal, starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor. The trailer came out on Sunday and left many questioning the comparison between a love story to World War 2. Similar questions were raised after the release of the film teaser too. Also read: Bawaal trailer: Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor tussle in a ‘world war’

Bawaal trailer

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor will be seen in Bawaal.

The trailer of Bawaal further establishes a connection with Adolf Hitler to the plot. In the film, Varun is seen as a small-town guy who marries Janhvi Kapoor. The two have nothing in common. They take a trip to Europe and explore places like Paris and other cities that were at the centre of World War II. The historical event is used as a recurring reference in the trailer, as the characters speak of a “world war within.”

Twitter reacts to Bawaal trailer

Reacting to the trailer, a user on Twitter wrote, “I just saw the trailer of Bawaal and what is this obsession of Indians with Hitler I don't get it. What do you mean 'hum sabke thode hitler ke jaise hi hai 9we all are like Hitler, a little bit)'? B***h he almost wipe out an ethnicity. How are me and Hitler similar.” “What the f**k was the #bawaal trailer!!!! Love story me Hitler ka angle kaha se aya (how is the love story related to Hitler),” added another. One user tweeted, “If Bawaal uses the Holocaust as some weird metaphor for a broken marriage, it's a sign that modern film directors have lost the plot.”

Yet another one said, “Don't know what just happened.” “After the trailer I'm even more intrigued how they will link the story to the WWII. Parallel stories from past & presence. But I'm confused with tonality shifts or paralells made between some personal problems of the young couple and Hitler's aspirations,” shared someone else.

Nitesh Tiwari on Bawaal

Talking about the film, director Nitesh Tiwari said in a statement, “Great love stories deserve to be experienced and they always find a medium to reach an audience. Over the years, some of these stories have become true epics, not because of a grandiose scale but because of the heart-stringing, gut-wrenching essence that makes the audience feel every emotion. Bawaal is an Indian film which will appeal to audiences across the world. It will make you feel the jitters of nervousness, the joy of togetherness, the pain of separation, and so much more. Varun and Janhvi have brilliantly portrayed the roles of Ajju and Nisha, taking you on a journey from small-town India to Europe, that will leave an indelible mark on your hearts and mind.” Bawaal will premiere on Prime Video India on July 21.

