Urvashi Rautela on attending Cannes second year in a row: There is pressure but it is also rewarding

BySyeda Eba Fatima
May 26, 2023 09:48 PM IST

Actor Urvashi Rautela, whose sartorial outings at the 76th Cannes Film Festival raised eyebrows, talks about her time at the prestigious gala

Urvashi Rautela has been in the news for her outings at the 76th Cannes Film Festival. One one occasion, she walked the red carpet wearing a crocodile necklace said to be worth 276 crore - on another, she flaunted blue lips, reminding many of actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s purple lipstick at Cannes 2016. On Day 6 of the gala, Rautela turned heads with her green floor-length feather gown by Ziad Nakad.

Urvashi Rautela’s necklace, which she wore on the red carpet of Cannes, caught a lot of attention
Rautela, who owns up to being overwhelmed at attending the prestigious film festival for the second time, says: “Of course, there is a lot of pressure to make a good impression and to stand out in terms of your style. It is equally rewarding as you get to meet the best of the best from the entertainment world, interact with them about world cinema and learn about world class cinema,” shares the actor, who is seen in the recently released series, Inspector Avinash.

The 29-year-old was also invited for several screenings and conferences but the ones she really looked forward to were French film Jeanne du Barry ,starring Johnny Depp, which opened the 2023 edition of the festival, and Leonardo DiCaprio’s Killers of the Flowers Moon.

“I was invited for their premiers. And of course Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny starring Harrison Ford,” wraps up Rautela.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Syeda Eba Fatima

    Delhi-based Syeda Eba Fatima writes on Bollywood, Television, OTT and Music for the daily entertainment and lifestyle supplement, HT City.

cannes film festival urvashi rautela
Friday, May 26, 2023
