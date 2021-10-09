Uunchai, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, RakshaBandhan: Delhi-NCR a hot favourite for film, web shoots

Delhi is back to on the top places-to-be list for makers of films and web show. A series of projects have recently been or are being shot or are gearing up for filing at various locations across Delhi-NCR.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar recently revealed that he is shooting for RakshaBandhan in the Capital as he shared a video of him running barefoot on the busy streets of Chandni Chowk. We have also learnt that the shoot of this Aanand L Rai-directed film will go on till October 15 and it will feature, Faridabad, Laxmi Bai Nagar, and Dilli Haat.

Another biggie, Uunchai featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Anupam Kher and Parineeti Chopra, is ready to set camp in the city. The schedule will begin in November, and locations such as South Ex, Greater Kailash and Aerocity will set the background for the movie.

The digital medium, too, is not behind in locking Delgi as their shooting ground. Web film Khufiya, which will be directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, will be filmed in Delhi, too. Line producer Navmeet Singh says the unit will be here till October 20. The makers of Season 2 of Delhi Crime and season 3 of Breathe will also start shoot soon in the Capital.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Even the southern film industry is preferring Delhi now. Tamil actor Vijay shot for his Tamil film Beast here for five days in September. Line producer Ravi Sarin says it has become easier to shoot in the city now. “The situation is better than before, because of Delhi Police and Swati Sharma (Secretary- Tourism, Delhi Government). The restrictions have eased a little, and people can shoot now,” he tells us.

The shoot of the second season of the web show Made in Heaven is currently underway, while another web show Escape wrapped up its shoot. Filmmaker Luv Ranjan’s untitled next, with Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor also completed its shoot i the Capital.

Manoj Bajpayee’s web film Despatch got done with the Delhi schedule in September, and their locations included Paharganj and Bengali Market.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}