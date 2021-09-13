Vaani Kapoor on the pandemic: We all kind of skipped two years of life

The last two years have been hard, notes Vaani Kapoor, who feels that the phase where she had to sit at home and not go out for work was the toughest for her.

The actor says she was missing being on a film set and work in general during that period and was the happiest when she resumed work and shot two films, BellBottom and Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui.

“I was feeling trapped in the house like so many others. You didn’t know the repercussions and it was literally the unknown. We were all waiting for cases to come down. I do understand that the kind of job is also such that you have to be exposed to so many people on set. This is a risky business but I also really missed work, after a point , you get restless. You just want to resume work. Ours is the job that can’t happen on a video call,” shares Kapoor.

With shoots going on in full swing and films slowly making its way to cinemas, the 33-year-old hopes that the worst is over.

“We all kind of skipped two years of life and now we are finally hoping that we can live normal lives now, of course taking all precautions. It has been hard for us as it has been for everyone else,” she adds.

Kapoor says she was one of the fortunate ones who kept working despite the pandemic situation and in fact she reveals that it was rather busy for her.

“I was lucky enough to shoot two films at a time when everybody else had to wait it out and be home. I am aware of that and grateful for that. I ended up shooting two films back-to-back in the midst of the pandemic. I was the busiest. I never shoot films back-to-back. I am happy and grateful that I have work. I could keep myself distracted,” the actor notes.

While her film BellBottom has made its way to cinemas, Kapoor has two more projects waiting in the wings-- Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui and Shamshera.

On when the films would release, she tells us, “I don’t know when they will be coming out. I know that Shamshera makers would want theatres to be completely open so everyone can watch it in cinemas because it is a spectacular theatrical experience. Everybody is just waiting now. They are making that decision. It is very hard on producers with money and financial aspects. I am sure they are also facing problems. Hope all films that are awaiting releases are out soon,” she concludes.