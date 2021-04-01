Varun Dhawan is scared as Kriti Sanon pushes him on Bhediya sets, watch video

As they shoot for their upcoming horror-comedy Bhediya, actors Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon are also having fun in Arunachal Pradesh. The team has been shooting in Arunachal for some time now. A video has now surfaced that shows Kriti playfully pushing Varun towards a stream of water. However, she held him before he fell.

Varun is seen standing beside a stream of water, dressed in a red jacket, white T-shirt and black trousers. Kriti is seen standing behind him, in jeans and a red jacket, paired with a matching muffler. She pushed him but soon held him back to avoid a fall. He was clearly shocked and scared by the sudden attack. The video ended with visuals of the movie crew prepping for a shot at some distance from the actors.

The Bhediya team celebrated Holi together recently, as they continued working on the film during the festival. Videos that surfaced online showed Varun and Kriti dancing with the crew and cast as they celebrated the festival of colours last week.

Bhediya is a horror-comedy and will bring together Varun and Kriti for their second film, six years after they featured together in Rohit Shetty's 2015 rom-com, Dilwale. Dilwale also starred Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Varun Sharma in lead roles.

Bhediya is the third film in producer Dinesh Vijan's horror comedy universe. Amar Kaushik, who also helmed the 2018 blockbuster movie Stree, is also directing the new film. The second in the series was Roohi, Janhvi Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao's film that became one of the first major films to hit theatres after government allowed them to function with full capacity.

During the lockdown, Varun saw the release of his film Coolie No 1. A remake of his father David Dhawan's superhit 1990s film of the same name, it also featured Sara Ali Khan. The film was widely panned by critics.