Varun Dhawan reunites with Sidharth Malhotra after Heated Rivalry joke on Koffee With Karan; Kiara Advani joins the fun

During his recent appearance on Koffee With Karan Season 9, Varun Dhawan named his Student of the Year co-star Sidharth Malhotra as his choice to headline an Indian adaptation of the popular Canadian romance series Heated Rivalry. The actor took the joke a little further and shared a picture with Sidharth, along with a witty caption.

‘Never a rivalry with my brother’

Varun Dhawan shared a selfie with Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani.

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Varun Dhawan shared a picture with Sidharth and his wife, actor Kiara Advani, on Instagram. Playing along with the Heated Rivalry reference, Varun wrote, “Heated, yes, but never a rivalry with my brother. Thank u for the hospitality bhabhi ji."

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The goofy picture shows Varun taking a selfie with Sidharth, while Kiara appears in the background, pushing the two actors apart. Varun's special mention of “bhabhi ji” Kiara also won hearts. Kiara, who is expecting her second baby with Sidharth, posed behind the two actors.

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{{^usCountry}} Sidharth played along and reshared Varun's post with the caption, “You'll always be my first." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sidharth played along and reshared Varun's post with the caption, “You'll always be my first." {{/usCountry}}

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Fans had hilarious reactions to Varun's post. One comment read, “Kiara is the third wheel." Another said, “Reunion of Sid and Rohan feels the same like it was in 2012." One more comment read, “No rivalry, only brotherhood." Some fans also wished for the actors to reunite on the big screen. One comment read, “We want Student of The Year Returns." Another said, “We hope you guys reunite soon."

Sidharth Malhotra reshared Varun Dhawan's Instagram post.

What did Varun say on Koffee With Karan?

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During a rapid-fire round featuring Varun and Janhvi Kapoor, with Arjun Kapoor, Karan Johar asked Varun to name the male co-star he would pick to headline an Indian adaptation of Heated Rivalry. The actor promptly named Sidharth Malhotra. Varun joked that he felt the two could pull it off, thanks to their chemistry in Student of the Year. “I think there was (sexual) tension (between them) even in SOTY."

About Heated Rivalry

Heated Rivalry is a Canadian romantic sports drama based on Rachel Reid's Game Changers book series. Created by Jacob Tierney, the six-part series follows Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov, two star hockey players whose rivalry on the ice develops into a secret romance. The show explores their relationship as they navigate their careers and personal lives in a highly competitive sporting world.

About Student of the Year

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Directed by Karan Johar, Student of the Year was released in 2012 and marked the acting debuts of Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt. The film follows students Rohan Nanda (Varun) and Abhimanyu Singh (Sidharth) as they compete for the Student of the Year trophy at St Teresa's. Their friendship is tested by rivalry, romance and ambition.