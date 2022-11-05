Varun Dhawan reveals he 'shut down' after being diagnosed with vestibular hypofunction: I didn’t know what happened…

Actor Varun Dhawan revealed that after being diagnosed with vestibular hypofunction, he 'shut down'. In a new interview, Varun also said that he did not know what had happened to him. He also added that after the Covid-19 pandemic people 'went back to the same rat race'. Varun recalled that he pushed himself for JugJugg Jeeyo to the point, where he felt he 'was running for an election'. (Also Read | Shraddha Kapoor confirms Stree 2, fans want her to unite with Varun Dhawan)

JugJugg Jeeyo is a family comedy-drama directed by Raj Mehta and produced by Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios. The film stars Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Manish Paul and Prajakta Koli. It released on June 24, and became one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of 2022 with a worldwide gross of ₹135 crore.

Speaking with India Today, Varun spoke about the recent times post the pandemic, "The minute we opened doors, don’t you think we went back to the same rat race? How many people here can say that they have changed? I see people working even harder! In fact, I started pushing so much harder (with) my film JugJugg Jeeyo, it felt like I was running for an election. I don’t know why, but I put so much pressure on myself."

He added, "Recently, I just shut down. I didn’t know what had happened to me. I had this thing called vestibular hypofunction, (where) basically your balance goes off. But I just pushed myself so hard. We are just running in this race, nobody is asking why. I think there is a greater purpose (why) we are all here. I am trying to find mine, and hopefully, people will find theirs.”

Varun will be seen in Bhediya, a horror comedy film helmed by Amar Kaushik. The film also stars Kriti Sanon and Abhishek Banerjee and is all set to hit the theatres on November 25. It was shot in Arunachal Pradesh earlier this year. He will also be seen in director Nitesh Tiwari's next Bawaal along with Janhvi Kapoor. Produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the film is slated to hit the theatres on April 7, 2023.

