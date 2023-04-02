Varun Dhawan spins Gigi Hadid around on stage, fans call it ‘embarrassing’: 'She's not coming back soon'

Supermodel Gigi Hadid was among the many celebrities present at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre opening on Friday and Saturday. On day 2, Gigi attended a small concert organised inside the premises for the guests. However, Varun Dhawan made sure to give her Bollywood-style welcome. (Also read: Shah Rukh Khan dances to Jhoome Jo Pathaan, Naatu Naatu with Varun Dhawan and Ranveer Singh at NMACC. Watch)

Varun Dhawan picked Gigi Hadid in his arms and spun her around on stage.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Varun, who was performing on stage in a shimmery silver vest and black pants, called Gigi up as well. He held her hand as she walked up the small flight of stairs. As she lands next to him, he picks her up, spins her around, and brings her back to her feet, giving her a small kiss on her cheek. Gigi looked flustered, trying to manage her Abu Jani, Sandeep Khosla saree mid-spin. She quickly ran off the stage where Priyanka Chopra held her hands and they exchanged smiles.

Watch it as the third video in this post:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Desi viewers did not appreciate Varun's gesture and said that he could have done without it. “This was not needed,” wrote one. Another person wrote, “' (Gigi) took money for this event.' she didn’t take money to be picked up without her consent. This looks so uncomfortable. This isn’t the way she was supposed to be treated." A person commented, “The way she ran she aint coming back to India anytime soon!” Someone else wrote, “He's obsessed with picking up women also there's smth called consent somebody pls teach him.”

Varun Dhawan picked Gigi Hadid in his arms and spun her around on stage.

Gigi arrived in India last week and also attended the opening of the NMACC on Friday. Other international celebrities who attended the gala included Tom Holland, Zendaya, Penelope Cruz, Emma Chamberlain, Karlie Kloss, and more. Indian celebrities like Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, and global icon Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas, Kareena Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan also marked their presence at the event.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Varun Dhawan arrived for the event with his wife Natasha Dalal and his mother. He also performed on stage with Ranveer Singh and Shah Rukh Khan.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON