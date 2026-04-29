Varun Dhawan thanks Yash, shifts Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai back to June 5 after Toxic postpones again

The box office calendar has seen a major reshuffle after changes in the release plans of Yash’s Toxic: A Fairytale For Grown-Ups and Varun Dhawan’s romantic comedy Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. Earlier, the two films were set for a direct clash, with Toxic scheduled to hit theatres on June 4 and Varun’s film arriving around the same time. To avoid the competition, the makers of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai had advanced their release to May 22.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai to release on June 5

Varun Dhawan thanks Yash as Toxic gets postponed again.

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However, in a fresh development, Toxic has once again been postponed, prompting Varun and his team to revert to their original release plan. On Wednesday, Varun took to Instagram to share the updated release date along with a poster of his film. Confirming the shift, he wrote, “JUNE 5th 2026 in theatres. Thankful to @thenameisyash and @maddockfilms for helping us reset the calendar as our film hai jawani toh ishq hona hai will now release on its original date. The first film to release post IPL.”

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{{^usCountry}} Varun’s announcement comes shortly after Yash informed fans that Toxic would no longer release on June 4 as planned. While the film itself is reportedly complete, the makers are currently focusing on securing global distribution and forming strategic partnerships. Yash hinted that the delay is a calculated move to ensure the film achieves its “fullest potential worldwide”. As of now, the makers have not announced a new release date for the project. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Varun’s announcement comes shortly after Yash informed fans that Toxic would no longer release on June 4 as planned. While the film itself is reportedly complete, the makers are currently focusing on securing global distribution and forming strategic partnerships. Yash hinted that the delay is a calculated move to ensure the film achieves its “fullest potential worldwide”. As of now, the makers have not announced a new release date for the project. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The reshuffling has effectively cleared the path for Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, allowing it to arrive in cinemas without facing direct competition from a big-ticket release. About Toxic and Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The reshuffling has effectively cleared the path for Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, allowing it to arrive in cinemas without facing direct competition from a big-ticket release. About Toxic and Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Toxic: A Fairytale For Grown-Ups, directed by Geethu Mohandas, is a period gangster drama that features Yash in a double role. The film also stars Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth in key roles. Backed by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, the project marks Yash’s return to the big screen after the KGF franchise and has generated significant anticipation among fans. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Toxic: A Fairytale For Grown-Ups, directed by Geethu Mohandas, is a period gangster drama that features Yash in a double role. The film also stars Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth in key roles. Backed by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, the project marks Yash’s return to the big screen after the KGF franchise and has generated significant anticipation among fans. {{/usCountry}}

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On the other hand, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is a romantic comedy directed by David Dhawan. The film boasts a vibrant ensemble cast including Pooja Hegde, Mrunal Thakur, Maniesh Paul, Jimmy Shergill, Chunky Panday and Rakesh Bedi. Initially slated for a June 5 release, the film had been preponed to May 22 to sidestep the clash with Toxic. With the latter now delayed, the makers have seized the opportunity to return to their original date, aiming to maximise its box office potential.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Riya Sharma ...Read More Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments. Read Less

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