Varun Dhawan was insecure of Sidharth Malhotra while working on Student of the Year. Here’s why

Varun gets candid

In an interview with Shubhankar Mishra on his YouTube channel, Varun opened up about making his debut in Bollywood. He revealed that he felt intimidated by his co-star Sidharth, who he perceived as tall, broad, and good-looking. Varun couldn't help but wonder if he would be able to make a mark and get noticed.

Talking about it, Varun said, “He was tall and wide, good looking, and there were two heroes in the film. At that time, I felt that he is amazing and looks handsome, so people will only watch him. Will people even notice me or not? What if my dream only stays a dream?”

That was further fueled by the debate around nepotism. Varun admitted, “Moreover, the negativity around nepotism also started at that time. So during that time, I hadn’t planned anything before I entered the industry, I only knew that I’ve worked hard and I am deserving, but people were saying something else. The reception has not always been flowery, that’s what people feel. But, I have had to fight that a lot. No matter what happens, I will keep fighting".

Varun, son of filmmaker David Dhawan, had to fight hard to prove his talent to the audience. He shared that when his films started working, that perception broke.

About Varun’s career

Varun, son of director David Dhawan, entered Bollywood as an actor with Student of the Year in 2012. He worked as an assistant director to Karan Johar on the 2010 drama My Name Is Khan.

After his debut, he played the role of a small-town boy from Jhansi in Badrinath Ki Dulhania, got his act right in the dance film ABCD 2, and got into the dark and gritty world of Badlapur. He also opted for a subtle October and Sui Dhaga, along with fun films such as Dilwale, Dishoom, Main Tera Hero and Judwaa 2. Most recently, he was seen in Citadel: Honey Bunny and Baby John, which was released on the big screen on Christmas.