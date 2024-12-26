Varun Dhawan says he discusses ‘pretty girls’ with wife Natasha Dalal, reveals why she isn't insecure: ‘She knows...’

Varun Dhawan tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal in 2021. The couple embraced parenthood this year after they welcomed their baby daughter in June. Now, in an interview with Shubhankar Mishra on his YouTube Channel, Varun revealed if his wife ever felt insecure with the nature of his job and talked about how he discusses his thoughts openly with his wife. Varun Dhawan opens up about his relationship with wife Natasha Dalal.

(Also Read: Varun Dhawan says he didn't pass on Keerthy Suresh's number to ‘heroes’ who wanted to date her: It was my responsibility)

When asked if Natasha ever got insecure about being in the background while he was in the limelight, Varun Dhawan said, “She doesn’t care.”

Varun Dhawan says Natasha Dalal never cross-questioned him

When asked if his wife ever cross-questioned him, Varun Dhawan said, “No, She doesn’t care. She knows how I am, she knows me inside out. Usko pata hai ghar hi aane vala hai laut ke (She knows I am going to come back home) and I am like that. I don’t have much interest. I will talk to someone nicely and will have fun with them but that’s it. I am not interested there more than that. But I think this equation between husband and wife is necessary. You can lie that after marriage you don’t even look at anyone else. But I discuss it with my wife, I tell her, ‘This girl is so pretty, don’t you think?’ This much dialogue you have to have with your wife.”

Varun Dhawan on formula for happy marriage

Varun Dhawan also shared his formula for a happy marriage and said, “I don’t know the formula for a happy marriage, but I love my wife more than I love myself, and that’s why I married her. I think she’s a better human being than me. I learn a lot from her. That is the truth.”

Varun Dhawan’s recent release, Baby John, a remake of Atlee’s Theri, has received mixed response from the audience. The actor will next be seen in the movie Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, helmed by Shashank Khaitan. The romantic drama also stars Janhvi Kapoor, Rohit Saraf, Sanya Malhotra, Maniesh Paul, and Akshay Oberoi in key roles and is scheduled to release in theatres on April 18, 2025.