Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Varun Sharma on National Award for Chhichhore: The celebration was incomplete with a bit of hollowness
bollywood

Varun Sharma on National Award for Chhichhore: The celebration was incomplete with a bit of hollowness

The actor got emotional when he heard about the win, talks about the experience of shooting and missing Sushant Singh Rajput
By Kavita Awaasthi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 27, 2021 02:46 PM IST
Varun reveals that while shooting the film the whole unit had a lot of fun and “made Chhichhore with a lot of heart”.

When your film wins a National Award, it calls for a celebration. And though Varun Sharma was thrilled when he heard that the Nitesh Tiwari directorial, Chhichhore, won for the Best Hindi Film, he couldn’t help but get emotional. “The National Film Awards are the most prestigious awards and winning it for a film that will always hold a very special place in my heart is a big validation. This one is for Kammo!” says Sharma, referring to the name his character called the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in the film.

Looking back, he calls Chhichhore “a learning ground and an enriching experience”. It is a film that very close to his heart. “The entire process has taught us a lot and I loved every second of it. When you work with a team of amazing actors, you feed off each other’s energies. I have made some great friends during the shoot. The conversations and the fun that we have had both on and off-camera will always remain etched in my heart. It was my dream to work with Nitesh sir and I am so glad that i got to collaborate with him on the film,” shares Sharma.

He reveals that while shooting the film the whole unit had a lot of fun and “made Chhichhore with a lot of heart”. He calls the way Nitesh sir crafted the film “incredible” and shooting for it felt like a vacation. “It was like reliving our college days and hostel lives. We knew that we were making something very special and hoped from the bottom of our hearts that it reaches the audience and gets received in the way that it has. We are beyond happy that the film received a lot of love across demographics. As actors, that is what we live for,” he says.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

When Shah Rukh refused to believe Hema Malini called him for Dil Aashna Hai

First Amitabh, now Pratik; Abhishek has classy response to constant comparisons

Emraan reveals Amitabh Bachchan didn’t go back to his car during a blizzard

Mira Rajput gushes about Shahid Kapoor's punctuality and blows him a kiss

The film is a story about friends and their lives and starring in the lead is Singh, and Sharma can’t help remembering and thanking the late actor. “After we received the news we all spoke to each other. The film and the award belonged to Kammo, and he will always remain close to our hearts. The celebration was incomplete with a bit of hollowness but we know that he is the brightest star in the galaxy, who is revelling in the victory and is happily looking at us,” he says.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021 Live
Covid-19 cases in India
Bharat Bandh
IND vs ENG Live Score
Horoscope Today
BSEB Inter Results
Assembly Election News
India vs England
Bihar Board 12th Result Link
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP