Vashu Bhagnani hospitalised in London days after reported IT searches over alleged film funding irregularities

Veteran film producer Vashu Bhagnani has reportedly been hospitalised in London. News agency ANI reported on Tuesday that the filmmaker is hospitalised in UK, where he is based, but the reason for his hospitalisation has not been disclosed yet.

Vashu Bhagnani has reportedly been hospitalised in London.

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ANI added that when they contacted Vashu, the filmmaker asked to be left “alone”. Further details about his health condition are awaited.

Vashu Bhagnani's reported IT troubles

The news comes days after reports claimed that the Income Tax Department had carried out searches at 12 locations linked to Vashu and his daughter-in-law, actor Rakul Preet Singh.

On Monday, TV9 reported that the IT Department had launched searches at 12 locations over suspected fund irregularities. They are believed to be investigating funds that are allegedly being routed abroad under the guise of financing film projects.

According to the report, multiple teams were said to be investigating the documents, financial records and the alleged overseas transactions. The report added that the IT department also searched premises linked to Kumar Mangat-led Panorama Studios.

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{{^usCountry}} Neither Vashu, nor Rakul responded to the reports of the IT searches when contacted by HT City on Monday. About Vashu Bhagnani {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Neither Vashu, nor Rakul responded to the reports of the IT searches when contacted by HT City on Monday. About Vashu Bhagnani {{/usCountry}}

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Vashu Bhagnani is a well-known name in the Hindi film industry. He founded Pooja Entertainment in 1995 and made his debut as a producer with the Govinda-starrer Coolie No. 1, which released the same year.

He went on to produce several successful films over the years, including Hero No. 1, Biwi No. 1, Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya, and Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein.

In recent years, however, Pooja Entertainment has seen dwindling fortunes at the box office, with major big-budget films like Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Bell Bottom bombing at the box office.

Vashu's son, Jackky Bhagnani, started his film career as an actor with Kal Kisne Dekha in 2009, before finding moderate success with F.A.L.T.U in 2011. After a string of unsuccessful films, Jackky also moved to film production, joining Vashu at Pooja Entertainment in 2016. He married actor Rakul Preet Singh in 2024.

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Pooja Entertainment, Vashu's company, was in the news in 2025 after many employees alleged non-payment of dues for months amid reports that Vashu had sold the office premises to recover finances.