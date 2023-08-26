Vatsal Sheth pens heartfelt note for new mom Ishita Dutta on her birthday: ‘Here’s to a beautiful journey'

Vatsal Sheth is celebrating the birthday of his actor-wife Ishita Dutta. The couple recently became parents to their newborn son Vaayu last month. Vatsal took to Instagram on Saturday to share a bunch of pictures of Ishita, ranging from their earlier days to her carrying their newborn son in her arms. He also accompanied a special note for her in the caption. (Also read: New mom Ishita Dutta discharged from hospital, makes first public appearance with Vatsal Sheth and baby. Watch)

Vatsal's post for Ishita

Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta.

Vatsal shared a bunch of sweet pictures from their journey together, from the time they were dating. Ishita and Vatsal Sheth tied the knot on November 28, 2017, after they fell in love during the shoot of a TV show, Rishton Ka Saudagar - Baazigar.

In the caption, Vatsal wrote, "Happy Birthday to the love of my life! Six amazing years of marriage and now, the start of a new chapter as parents. Your unwavering love and incredible strength continue to inspire me every day. Watching you embrace motherhood with such grace and tenderness fills my heart with immense pride. As we celebrate you today, know that you're not just an amazing wife, but also an extraordinary mother. Here's to the beautiful journey we've shared and the wonderful one that lies ahead. Happy Birthday! (red heart, baby face, cake emoticons) @ishidutta." Ishita commented on the post and wrote, "Thank you (red heart emoticons) I love you."

Ishita and Vatsal recently became parents

Last month, the duo had shared the first photo with their newborn son along with a sweet caption. Ishita and Vatsal's joint Instagram post read, “Us. We have been blessed with a baby boy. Thank you all for the love and wishes.” Ishita and Vatsal had announced the pregnancy on March 31. Earlier this year in May, the couple had moved to their new home.

On the work front, Ishita was last seen in Ajay Devgn’s 2022 film Drishyam 2. In the suspense thriller film, she played the role of his daughter Anju Salgaonkar. Meanwhile, Vatsal has recently finished shooting for his Gujarati debut film, which also has actor Helly Shah. Makers are yet to reveal the title of the film.

