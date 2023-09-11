Ve Fukrey: Pankaj Tripathi shows his dancing skills alongwith Pulkit Samrat, Manjot Singh, Varun Sharma. Watch

The first song Ve Fukrey from the upcoming comedy film Fukrey 3 is out and shows the lead star cast including Varun Sharma, Pulkit Samrat and Manjot Singh dancing along with Pankaj Tripathi, who plays Pandit ji in the film. The song is a dance number and shows all of them grooving with glamorous women on a special set with a huge plane at the centre of it and also shows Pankaj demonstrating his dancing skills like never before. Also read: Fukrey 3 trailer: Richa Chadha wants her old life back, but Pulkit Samrat and gang go all out to fight her in elections

Ve Fukrey from Fukrey 3 stars Varun Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Pulkit Samrat and Manjot Singh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ve Fukrey has been sung by Dev Negi and Asees Kaur and penned by Shabbir Ahmed. Tanishk Bagchi has composed the song which has been choreographed by Bosco Martis.

More about Fukrey 3

The Fukrey 3 trailer brought back the Fukrey gang including Hunny (Pulkit Samrat), Choochaa (Varun Sharma), Lali (Manjot Singh) and Pandit Ji (Pankaj Tripathi) as this time they try to stop Bholi Punjaban (Richa Chadha) from winning the elections in Delhi. However, there was much more to it with a war tank and glimpses of another world leaving the viewers guessing.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Fukrey 3 has been directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and produced under the banner of Excel Entertainment by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar. It is the third installment in the Fukrey franchise after two successful films in 2013 and 2017. It will release in theatres on September 28 and will clash with Vivek Agnihotri's The Vaccine War.

Why Ali Fazal is missing in Fukrey 3

Ali Fazal, who had featured in the earlier two installments as Zafar Bhai, is not part of the new film. Commenting on Ali’s absence, Pulkit Samrat had told ANI, “We actually miss him a lot. We have a lot of fun with him during the promotions or even during the shoot. He also gives very interesting inputs, but unfortunately due to his dates and time he will not be seen in Part 3, but who knows, he might be in Part 4.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

To this, Richa had added, “In the film Bholi is with Choochaa, she doesn’t really think about Zafar Bhai.” She is married to Ali Fazal in real life.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON