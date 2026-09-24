Mushtaq Khan dies at 56: Fans mourn Welcome actor, remember his iconic scenes

Veteran actor Mushtaq Khan, known for his memorable supporting roles in films including Welcome, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, Gadar 2 and Stree 2, has died at the age of 56. The actor's death was reported on Thursday evening.

Mushtaq was battling cancer

Mushtaq Khan dies at 56.

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Mushtaq was battling cancer. He had been admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital in critical condition. He was placed in the ICU and reportedly passed away on Thursday evening.

His business partner Shivam confirmed the news to HT City. He said, “He passed away around 7pm on Thursday. He had been detected with lung cancer earlier and had got well. However, it relapsed eight days back and had to be admitted to the hospital. It was last stage cancer.”

Fans remember Mushtaq

KRK remembered Mushtaq and wrote on X (formely Twitter), “RIP Mushtaq Bhai. You will be missed bro!” A fan shared Mushtaq's old clip and wrote, “Brilliant acting and comic timing.”

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{{^usCountry}} One more fan shared Mushtaq's clip from Welcome film and wrote, “He has played so many memorable characters, but I will always remember him as Ballu from #Welcome. The way he delivered, “Meri ek taang nakli hai, main hockey ka bahut bada khiladi tha…” made it absolutely iconic and a dialogue that will be remembered for ages. May God give strength to his family during this difficult time.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One more fan shared Mushtaq's clip from Welcome film and wrote, “He has played so many memorable characters, but I will always remember him as Ballu from #Welcome. The way he delivered, “Meri ek taang nakli hai, main hockey ka bahut bada khiladi tha…” made it absolutely iconic and a dialogue that will be remembered for ages. May God give strength to his family during this difficult time.” {{/usCountry}}

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One more fan remembered his role in Aamir Khan's Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke. The comment read, “Rest in peace, Mushtaq Khan Ji.😔 Your portrayal of Mishra Ji in Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke will always remain one of those performances that brought warmth, humour and innocence to the screen. Heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and loved ones."

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About Mushtaq Khan

Mushtaq Khan made his screen debut with Albert Pinto Ko Gussa Kyon Aata Hai in 1980. Over a career spanning more than three decades, he appeared in several Hindi films, including Welcome, Aashiqui, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge and Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, among others. He worked across Hindi films and television, was known for his versatile performances in supporting roles.

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In an old interview with Bollywood Hungama, Mushtaq had shared how legendary writer and Salman Khan's father Salim Khan had helped him get a big break in Bollywood. Speaking about how Salim Khan saw him in a play and approached him, he said, "It was then that Salim Khan saw me perform and called me over. He was very impressed with my work and told me that he had recommended my name to Mahesh Bhatt for a film."

Thanks to Salim Khan, Mushtaq met Mahesh, Mukesh Bhatt and Robin Bhatt and landed a role in the 1988 film Kabzaa, which starred prominent actors like Raj Babbar, Dimple Kapadia, Sanjay Dutt and Amrita Singh.