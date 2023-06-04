Veteran actor Sulochana dies at 94, Riteish Deshmukh pays tribute

Veteran actor and one of Bollywood's favourite 'moms', Sulochana Latkar has died. She was 94. Sulochana was known for her work in more than 200 Hindi films and many Marathi titles as well. She was a recipient of the civilian honour of Padma Shri.

Sulochana's daughter Kanchan Ghanekar confirmed to Indian Express, “She had age related health issues and breathing difficulties. She died this evening at 6pm.” Her antim darshan will be held at her Prabhadevi residence and cremation will be held on Monday at 5:30 pm at Shivaji Park crematorium.

Actor Riteish Deshmukh paid her a tribute on Twitter. “The news of the death of Sulochana Didi is very sad. A heartfelt tribute to this great actress who ruled the hearts of audiences in Marathi and Hindi cinema,” he wrote.

Sulochana essayed the mothers's role of almost all the leading actors like Manoj Kumar, Dev Anand and Mehmood. In 2015, Amitabh Bachchan paid her a visit on her 86'th birthday. He wrote on his blog , "Sulochana ji happy 86th birthday! Played my Mother in endless films! Went to her home and greeted her! Sulochana ji, Mother to so many leading men in films - soft gentle and endearing... 86th birthday!" They have been seen together in films like Faraar, Roti Kapda aur Makaan and Yaarana.

