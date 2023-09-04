Vicky Kaushal says he felt odd while getting attention from Katrina Kaif initially, would wonder 'why me?'

Vicky Kaushal recently opened up about his relationship with his wife-actor Katrina Kaif when they had just begun seeing each other. While he said he initially couldn't believe that Katrina was giving him attention, he later fell in love after knowing her. All in all, the two knew that they were heading towards something serious and permanent as they later tied the knot. Also read: Vicky Kaushal says he shares any news with Katrina Kaif first

Vicky Kaushal on dating Katrina Kaif

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif got married in 2021.

Vicky appeared on We Are Yuvaa's Be A Man Yaar episode. When asked about wooing Katrina Kaif, he said. “I had trouble coming to terms with that reality that I can. Those factors were never the reason why I fell in love with Katrina. When I to know the human side of her, I fell in love with her. When I got to know her, I was fully in love with her, and I knew that I would want to have her as my life companion. Nothing else matters. First, I used to feel odd getting attention from her. I used to be like ‘Heh? Are you okay?’ Not that I wasn't giving a lot of attention, it was mutual. For me also, being from the outside and not knowing her as a human being, she was a phenomenon. She still is. It’s just that the human side also added.”

“Shuru shuru me obviously lagta tha ‘Why me? (initially I used to question too)’ but she is a lovely human being,” added Vicky who went on to heap praises on his wife. “She is very compassionate towards the people around and the environment, that for me is the biggest turn-on for me, always,” he continues. He revealed that their relationship began after he asked her out for dinner over text. But, was Vicky sure about Katrina saying yes to him for marriage? He answered, “No, the thing is in our courtship it didn’t reach a stage when it was suspense, if I ask her for marriage, it might be a yes or a no. We just knew from the beginning that this is extremely serious. We are in this to look for something permanent and we had that understanding.”

Vicky on his marriage with Katrina

Vicky also said marriage for them was not a question but rather a discussion as they decided to take the next step in their relationship one fine day. Talking about what Katrina likes about him, the actor said that she admires his values the most and how he is stubborn and protective about them. He also added during the conversation that all he wants is to see Katrina smiling.

Vicky and Katrina dated in secret for quite some time. Although they never confirmed their relationship, they only made it official when shared their wedding pictures on Instagram. They got married in a private yet lavish ceremony on December 9 in 2021 at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan.

