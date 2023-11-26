Vicky Kaushal says working with Shah Rukh Khan is a ‘dream come true’ for him: Unke jaisa koi hai nahi

What Vicky said

In a recent conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Vicky shared, "It’s a dream come true. Unko milna hi dream come true hota hai, unke saath kaam karna to socho kitna bada dream come true hai. (Just meeting him is a dream come true, so just imagine what a big dream it was to work with Shah Rukh). That too, in combination with Raju sir directing you.”

Vicky further added: “So main bohot zyada detail mein baat nahi kar sakta uske baare mein, because there’s a different process of that. But itna main zaroor bol sakta hu ki unke saath kaam karke mujhe pata laga ki voh Badshaah kyu hain. (I don't want to get into much detail but after working with him I understood why he is regarded as a Badshaah) He is something else."

Dunki, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani and Vicky Kaushal in lead roles, is a saga of friendships, illegally crossing international borders, nostalgia for home and love. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, and presented by Jio Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment and Rajkumar Hirani Films, the film is releasing worldwide in cinemas on December 21, 2023.

Meanwhile, Vicky will be seen next in Sam Bahadur. He plays the role of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw in the Meghna Gulzar film. Sam Bahadur will span Manekshaw's career of over 40 years, including significant milestones, from fighting in World War II to being the Chief of Army Staff during the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war, that led to the creation of Bangladesh, according to the makers. The movie is scheduled to be released in theatres on December 1.

