Vicky Kaushal poses with father Sham Kaushal in pic clicked by Sunny Kaushal: ‘Sun on one side, son on other side’

Sham Kaushal took to Instagram and shared a picture with his actor-son Vicky Kaushal on Monday. The picture was captured by the Stunt director's younger son, actor Sunny Kaushal. Both Vicky and Sham smiled as they posed with the sun and sea in the background. Sham placed his head on his son's shoulder in the photo. ( Also read: Vicky Kaushal's father Sham Kaushal recalls battling cancer: 'Had even decided that I would end my life)

Sham captioned the picture, “Sun on one side, son on other side and Sunny son in the front capturing the moment. All three source of my energy. Rab Rakha (God bless).” In the picture, Vicky can be seen wearing a white T-shirt with blue jeans and pair of slippers. His father wore a white T-shirt with black pants and brown shoes.

Actor Vikrant Massey dropped a heart emoji on the post. One of Sham and Vicky's fans commented, “This is the most adorable moment… thank you Sham sir (heart emojis). Another one wrote, “Handsome dad with handsome son.” Other fan commented, “This beautiful picture made our morning even more beautiful.” Many fans also dropped heart emojis on the post.

Sham has worked in many films such as Padmaavat, Bajirao, Dangal among others. Vicky is the elder son of Sham and Veena Kaushal. He began his Bollywood career as an assistant director with Gangs of Wasseypur in 2012. Vicky's younger, actor Sunny Kaushal, started his career playing Spandan Chukya in the web series Official Chukyagiri, followed by a role in the 2018 Hindi movie Gold starring Akshay Kumar.

Vicky will be soon seen in Sam Bahadur, the biopic of late Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. He also has Govinda Naam Mera alongside Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pedneker, among other upcoming films in the pipeline.

