Vicky Kaushal reacts to Sardar Udham-Oscars row: 'We should now root for Koozhangal'

Actor Vicky Kaushal, who essayed the role of Sardar Udham Singh in the recently released Sardar Udham, has reacted to the film not being sent as India’s official entry for the Oscars. He said that the jury members made the selection and 'we have to respect that selection'.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In an interview, Indraadip Dasgupta, a member of the jury that took the decision for this year's official entry for Oscars, had called the film lengthy adding that it projected 'our hatred towards the British'.

Now speaking with Mid-Day, Vishal has said, “Everybody has the right to their opinion. We have a jury [comprising] experts in cinema. They made a selection, and we have to respect that selection. I haven't seen the Tamil film, but Shoojitda (Sircar) has seen it and is gung-ho about it. I am sure it's the best decision taken for Indian cinema to be on a global platform. We should now root for the film that is selected, and hope that it brings us glory.”

Earlier, Indraadip had told a leading daily, “Sardar Udham is a little lengthy and harps on the Jallianwala Bagh incident. It is an honest effort to make a lavish film on an unsung hero of the Indian freedom struggle. But in the process, it again projects our hatred towards the British. In this era of globalization, it is not fair to hold on to this hatred.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Another jury member, Sumit Basu had said, “Many have loved Sardar Udham for its cinematic quality including camerawork, editing, sound design and depiction of the period. I thought the length of the film was an issue. It has a delayed climax. It takes a lot of time for a viewer to feel the real pain for the martyrs of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.”

Reacting to the decision, Shoojit Sircar was quoted by News18 during an interaction with the media, “It is a personal opinion, it is very subjective, I have no comment on that. I respect the jury and their decision. The film that was finally selected, I know about it, and I am glad that it was chosen. I go by the jury’s decision."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Tamil film Koozhangal, by debutant director PS Vinothraj, has been sent as India's official entry to Oscars 2022. The film has been produced by Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan. The movie follows the journey of an alcoholic father and his son who are on their way to bringing back their wife-mother, who has left home. It stars actors Karuththadaiyaan and Chellapandi in the lead roles.

Also Read | Shoojit Sircar reacts to Sardar Udham not being sent for Oscars after jury member said it shows 'hatred for the British'

Earlier, Vicky Kaushal had congratulated Nayanthara and Vignesh on Instagram sating "Congratulations Vignesh Sivan, Nayanthara, and Team #Koozhangal! Go for glory!!!"

Besides, Sardar Udham, Vidya Balan's Sherni, Yogi Babu's Tamil movie Mandela, and Martin Prakkat-led Malayalam film Nayattu were also shortlisted for India's official entry to Oscars.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}