Vicky Kaushal's brother Sunny Kaushal reveals parents said ‘mithai toh khila de’ after Katrina Kaif engagement rumours

Sunny Kaushal has revealed his family's reaction to rumours of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s engagement. Last month, reports of Vicky and Katrina’s roka ceremony surfaced online. However, her team denied them.

Vicky’s younger brother Sunny said that the family laughed when they heard the rumours. Sunny said that their parents also teased Vicky and jokingly asked him to treat them with sweets.

Talking to SpotboyE, Sunny said, “I remember that Vicky had gone to the gym in the morning when the rumours started coming. So, when he returned home, mom and dad funnily asked him, ‘Arre yaar, teri engagement ho gayi, mithai to khila de (We heard you got engaged, please treat us to sweets)’. And then Vicky told them, ‘Jitni asli engagement hui hai, utni asli mithai bhi kha lo (Since the engagement is imaginary, the sweets will be too)’.”

“We don’t know where it all came from, but we all were laughing so hard because of that,” he added.

Vicky and Katrina have been linked together since 2019. Although they have not confirmed to being in a relationship, they are often seen together at parties and even take vacations together. They reportedly celebrated the New Year together in Alibaug.

Earlier this year, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor appeared to have confirmed that Vicky and Katrina were together. During an appearance on Zoom’s By Invite Only, he was asked to name a Bollywood relationship rumour that he believes is true. “Vicky and Katrina are together, that’s true. Am I going to get in trouble for saying this? I don’t know. I think they’re quite open about it,” he said.

Vicky has a number of films in the pipeline. These include the Sardar Udham Singh biopic, The Immortal Ashwatthama, Takht and Sam Bahadur. Katrina, on the other hand, is currently shooting for Tiger 3 in Turkey with Salman Khan. Her other projects include Sooryavanshi, Phone Bhoot and Jee Le Zaraa.