Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Vidyut Jammwal, Nandita Mahtani pose for paparazzi at Mumbai airport, months after Taj Mahal engagement. Watch
bollywood

Vidyut Jammwal, Nandita Mahtani pose for paparazzi at Mumbai airport, months after Taj Mahal engagement. Watch

Actor Vidyut Jammwal proposed to Nandita Mahtani earlier this year. The couple shared a series of pictures on Instagram, announcing their engagement.
Vidyut Jammwal with his fiancee Nandita Mahtani.(Instagram)
Published on Dec 05, 2021 10:59 AM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Actor Vidyut Jammwal was spotted with his fiancee, fashion designer Nandita Mahtani, on Sunday morning at the Mumbai airport. The couple got engaged in September at the Taj Mahal in Agra. 

In a video, Nandita and Vidyut can be seen navigating the Mumbai airport's departure terminal and walking towards the gates. Before entering, they posed together for the paparazzi. Vidyut also waved for the cameras before escorting Nandita through the gates. 

RELATED STORIES

In September, Vidyut and Nandita's photos from their Taj Mahal visit sparked engagement rumours. Weeks later, the Commando actor confirmed the news sharing pictures from his rock-climbing activity and Taj Mahal visit with Nandita. Vidyut wrote, “Did it the COMMANDO way 01/09/21.” The couple can be seen holding hands while posing for the camera in the photos. Neha Dhupia, among others, extended her heartiest congratulations to the couple.

Nandita also shared the pictures and wrote on Instagram, “Couldn’t keep him hanging any longer said yes!!1-9-21 (sic).” Shilpa Shetty congratulated her and wrote, “Oh wow! Nandu so happy for you guys @nanditamahtani , Congratulations."

Read More: Vidyut Jammwal, Nandita Mahtani officially confirm engagement: 'Did it the Commando way'

Sharing his intentions about the big day earlier, Vidyut had told Indian Express, “Wedding is going to be happening exactly like this. It can’t be just regular. I’m not regular. I don’t want to do anything that’s regular. So I don’t have a date. I don’t know when it is going to happen, but I have an idea. It will be spectacularly different. Yeah, maybe we try skydiving with 100 guests, all in those skydiving gear and they’ll all jump with me. That would be so cool.”

Vidyut also revealed that his proposal was actually impromptu. "I never planned to be who I am today. I was working towards it. Similarly, with the engagement, it was just impromptu. I had two days off after a long time so I was like, let’s just do it,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
vidyut jammwal
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test, Day 1
Solar Eclipse 2021
Parliament Winter Session 2021 LIVE
Cyclone Jawad
India Covid-19 Cases
Omicron Covid-19 variant
HTLS 2021
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP