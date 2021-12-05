Vidyut Jammwal, Nandita Mahtani pose for paparazzi at Mumbai airport, months after Taj Mahal engagement. Watch

Actor Vidyut Jammwal was spotted with his fiancee, fashion designer Nandita Mahtani, on Sunday morning at the Mumbai airport. The couple got engaged in September at the Taj Mahal in Agra.

In a video, Nandita and Vidyut can be seen navigating the Mumbai airport's departure terminal and walking towards the gates. Before entering, they posed together for the paparazzi. Vidyut also waved for the cameras before escorting Nandita through the gates.

In September, Vidyut and Nandita's photos from their Taj Mahal visit sparked engagement rumours. Weeks later, the Commando actor confirmed the news sharing pictures from his rock-climbing activity and Taj Mahal visit with Nandita. Vidyut wrote, “Did it the COMMANDO way 01/09/21.” The couple can be seen holding hands while posing for the camera in the photos. Neha Dhupia, among others, extended her heartiest congratulations to the couple.

Nandita also shared the pictures and wrote on Instagram, “Couldn’t keep him hanging any longer said yes!!1-9-21 (sic).” Shilpa Shetty congratulated her and wrote, “Oh wow! Nandu so happy for you guys @nanditamahtani , Congratulations."

Sharing his intentions about the big day earlier, Vidyut had told Indian Express, “Wedding is going to be happening exactly like this. It can’t be just regular. I’m not regular. I don’t want to do anything that’s regular. So I don’t have a date. I don’t know when it is going to happen, but I have an idea. It will be spectacularly different. Yeah, maybe we try skydiving with 100 guests, all in those skydiving gear and they’ll all jump with me. That would be so cool.”

Vidyut also revealed that his proposal was actually impromptu. "I never planned to be who I am today. I was working towards it. Similarly, with the engagement, it was just impromptu. I had two days off after a long time so I was like, let’s just do it,” he said.

