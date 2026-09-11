Vijay Varma, Farah Khan, Kirron Kher take part in 80s trend without ‘wasting water and energy’ with AI. See pics

The ‘80s trend has taken over social media with everyone feeding their pictures to ChatGPT just to see what they would’ve looked like four decades ago. A trend that would’ve once seen influencers and celebrities scrambling to put together retro looks now sees no effort, thanks to AI. Amid a sea of Bollywood celebs taking part in the trend, Vijay Varma, Farah Khan, and Kirron Kher decided to go old-school.

Vijay Varma, Farah Khan’s ‘80s looks

Vijay Varma and Farah Khan posted throwback pictures to take part in the trend instead.

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Vijay took to his Instagram account to join the ‘80s trend, but in an old-school style. Posting childhood pictures from the era, he wrote, “80s trend without wasting water and energy,” to indicate no AI was used. The pictures show what Vijay looked like as a baby and toddler. Fans were also impressed, leaving comments such as, “VIJAY VERMA ANTI AI KING,” and “AI generated (cross emoji) Mummy generated (tick emoji).” One even wrote, “Lo bhai, asli 1980s trend aa gaya (Now this is the real ‘80s trend).”

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{{^usCountry}} Farah also posted a Reel of her pictures from the 1980s, calling it the best decade ever and writing, “Who needs an AI Trend for the 80’s!! Here’s the real deal #bestdecadeever!” The pictures show her wearing hoops and rocking big hair. One picture even shows her with shorter hair and sitting on a motorcycle by the beach. Siddharth called her a ‘legend’ in the comments, while Kajol commented with clapping emojis. Celina Jaitley and Preity Zinta also left heart emojis for Farah in the comments. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Farah also posted a Reel of her pictures from the 1980s, calling it the best decade ever and writing, “Who needs an AI Trend for the 80’s!! Here’s the real deal #bestdecadeever!” The pictures show her wearing hoops and rocking big hair. One picture even shows her with shorter hair and sitting on a motorcycle by the beach. Siddharth called her a ‘legend’ in the comments, while Kajol commented with clapping emojis. Celina Jaitley and Preity Zinta also left heart emojis for Farah in the comments. {{/usCountry}}

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Deep Dive What is the current trend involving the 1980s on social media? The current trend on social media involves users sharing their photos to see how they would look in the 1980s, often utilizing AI tools like ChatGPT to generate retro-style images. Why are some celebrities choosing not to use AI for the 1980s trend? Celebrities like Vijay Varma and Kirron Kher are opting to share authentic childhood photos instead of AI-generated images, highlighting a nostalgic and genuine approach to the 1980s trend. How can I safely use AI tools to create 1980s-style photos? To use AI tools for 1980s-style photos safely, avoid uploading sensitive images, check privacy settings of the AI service, and consider using lower-resolution pictures to minimize privacy risks.

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Kirron Kher, Ravi Kishan post throwbacks

Kirron posted a monochrome picture of herself wearing a floral saree and a beaded necklace, with large sunglasses resting on her head. She wrote, “Couldn’t resist sharing this one just as it is. No ChatGPT. No AI. No filters. Just a real picture from the 80s and honestly, it didn’t need anything else. #80sTrend #80sVibes #Vintage #OldIsGold.” Anupam Kher and Farah pointed out how beautiful she looked in the comments.

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Ravi Kishan also posted monochrome pictures of himself from the 1980s, writing, “80s trend…#VibingToThe80s.” However, he also took part in the AI trend and shared pictures, writing, “Aaj 80’s ka trend dekh lo…Kal money ka trend dikhaunga!” teasing the release of a song based on his meme, Money Follows My Brother.

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Celebrities such as Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha, Ameesha Patel, Shruti Haasan, and several others took part in the ‘80s trend and posted AI-generated pictures.