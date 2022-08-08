Vijay Varma on finally tasting success: ‘My parents are now assured bhooka nahi maruga’

Vijay Varma has said that his success does not mean much to his parents, but they are now sure he won't die hungry. Vijay is being widely appreciated for his performance as the abusive husband in the new Netflix film Darlings. (Also read: Vijay Varma feared hurting Alia Bhatt in Darlings' physical abuse scenes)

Directed by Jasmeet K Reen, Darlings features Alia Bhatt and Shefali Shah in lead roles and they play mother and daughter in the film. Parveez Sheikh co-wrote the film with director Jasmeet.

Asked how happy his parents are with his success, Vijay told Prabhat Khabar, "They do not have much regard for that. My mom is very normal homely woman. She is mostly busy with her work. Yes, they are now assured that I won't die because of hunger and I can earn my living comfortably. Every time my mom video calls me, she tells me I have slimmed down. She always asks me if I am not eating my food properly."

Having made his acting debut with Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK's short film titled Shor, Vijay has worked in several films including Chittagong before he got his breakthrough.

Aniruddh Roy Chowdhury's 2016 film Pink starred Vijay in a negative role and proved to be his breakthrough. Taapsee Pannu, Kriti Kulhari and Amitabh Bachchan also featured in the movie that received the national film award that year. It has also been remade in Tamil and Telugu languages.

Vijay has since bagged several interesting roles and been appreciated for his work as well. He has worked in Super 30, Gully Boy, Baaghi 3, Bamfaad, Ghost Stories and Hurdang.

Talking about his latest film Darlings, Vijay recently told PTI, “When you just read it on a paper, you get a sense of the story. But what is the director's take on it? When I got to know that, I found it fascinating. It was deeply challenging and I had to take that challenge up. When you have a script that is so fresh and fascinating, an opportunity to work with Shefali Shah, Alia Bhatt, you don't really have much to think about.”

