Vijayta Pandit breaks silence on sister Sandhya's murder: 'We found her skeleton, Sulakshana still thinks she's alive'

Sandhya Pandit, sister of music composer duo Jatin-Lalit and yesteryear actors Sulakshana and Vijayta Pandit, went missing in 2012 and her partial skeleton was found nearly a month later. Later, a Thane court acquitted her son, Raghuveer, of all charges. Now, in a new interview with Lehren Retro, Vijayta has spoken about her sister's murder and why, even after all these years, the family has still not told Sulakshana about Sandhya's death. Also read: Vijayta Pandit reveals Kumar Gaurav 'swore' he would only marry her even after he got engaged to Raj Kapoor's daughter Vijayta Pandit with her sisters. (File Photo)

Vijayta Pandit on her sister's death

Vijayta said, "She (Sandhya) was murdered. We never thought that all of a sudden something like this could happen. She was quite happy in her marriage... I don't know what happened. We never even found her, we found her skeleton. First her family said she has gone missing, so we used to go, me and my brothers Lalit and Jatin, to look for her everywhere. After a long time, they found her bones scattered in different places. It was a very big thing."

She added, "And you won't believe it, Sulakshana ji, even till today, has no idea that our sister is no more. Can you believe this? This is the first time I am saying this. I never told her because if she finds out, she will die that very moment. I keep telling her that our sister is fine, she lives in Indore, and that she calls me too. Sulakshana thinks she is alive, she asks me to send her love to our sister as she doesn't use a mobile phone. I swear on God, I have to keep up with the act even to this day."

More about the case

As per a 2021 report by The Indian Express, in its detailed order acquitting the son of Sandhya Singh from charges of murdering her in 2012, a Thane sessions court said that the prosecution could not establish anything except the fact that the accused was addicted to alcohol and had enmity with mother.

Raghuveer Singh was acquitted of all charges, including murder, robbery and destruction of evidence, by the court. The court also said that Mumbai Police Crime Branch’s case against Raghuveer was based on a suspicion that he was involved in the murder of his mother, Sandhya.