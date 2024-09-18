'Shah Rukh Khan promised my husband he'd look after our son, now his number isn't working': Vijayta Pandit

Music composer Aadesh Shrivastava died of cancer in 2015. In a new interview with Lehren Retro, his wife and former actor, Vijayta Pandit, spoke about their son Avitesh Shrivastava, who is a singer, music composer and actor. She said her son was not getting any support from the film industry. Vijayta also requested her late husband's 'good friend', actor Shah Rukh Khan, to help ‘support’ her son's career. Also read: Amitabh Bachchan wishes late Aadesh Shrivastava’s son Avitesh for debut film Shah Rukh Khan with the Aadesh Shrivastava at an event; Vijayta Pandit with her and Aadesh's son Avitesh Shrivastava. (File Photos)

‘I need you for my son’

Vijayta said in Hindi, "He (Avitesh) works so hard, he has recorded music with Akon and French Montana, among others. But unfortunately, my son is not getting support or direction in the film industry. People from the industry know that today Aadesh is not there, they should help my son. You won't believe when Aadesh was in the hospital, Shah Rukh Khan used to come and meet. One day before he died, Aadesh held Shah Rukh's hand, when he could not even talk, and gestured pointing towards our son that he should look after him. Today, I am just not able to contact Shah Rukh; the number that was given to my son is not working. I just want to remind Shah Rukh that he was a good friend of Aadesh, and this is the time, we need you. I need you for my son because he is my and our family's future. I am not earning, I am not doing anything."

‘Aadesh made you promise’

She added, "Shah Rukh Khan can make a film with my son under his production banner Red Chillies Entertainment. He (Avitesh) is such a good actor, he is doing a film called Sir Ek Friday that will have an OTT release... he is working so hard. I want to remind Shah Rukh that this is the time, come and help my son. He just needs a little push. Shah Rukh is a very sweet man, he came twice to see Aadesh in the last stages of his cancer. Now that he has promised, I want to ask him to help my son; he needs you; he does not have a father. Aadesh made you promise that so you have to do something."

Vijayta added that Shah Rukh is a 'big star today', but her brothers, music composer duo Jatin-Lalit, have played 'a big role in his success'. She said they gave him 'superhit songs' after superhit songs in films like Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman (1992), Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995) and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998), among others. Vijayta said the actor 'must do something for her family' given how much her family has contributed to his career.