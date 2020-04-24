I was always inspired by my father: Avitesh Shrivastava

music

Updated: Apr 24, 2020 17:10 IST

Son of late music composer Aadesh Shrivastava, Avitesh Shrivastava says he takes inspiration from his father because he had an “in-depth knowledge about music and could create magic with his music be it for Bollywood or Hollywood”. The singer, who recently released a single called Yaadein, says, “I was always inspired by my father who was a prolific composer and singer. I miss him being in the studio as he was very supportive of my work. He used to guide me and always correct my mistakes. I miss his energy and presence, his smiling face and his full of life nature,” says Avitesh.

You can watch the song here:

The singer’s latest single also garnered appreciation from senior actor Amitabh Bachchan on social media. The song which has been composed and written by Avitesh, was shot in Manali, Himachal Pradesh, and released on April 14. “Yaadein encapsulates love and remembrance and serves as a reminder that distance is nothing when someone means everything to you. In these times of a pandemic, people have been separated from their loved ones, and this song gives them the hope to believe in their journey of love,” explains Avitesh.

T 3501 - Son follows in his Father’s footsteps #Yaadein encapsulates love & remembrance. In these trying times a song with hope that reminds distance & separation mean nothing when someone means everything @iamavitesh @raveenamehtaofficial @krossovergrouphttps://t.co/67rpjDcI99 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 14, 2020

The young singer was born into a musical family and says that he was “influenced by my father who was a visionary and was the first Indian composer to work with many prolific international artistes”. “My father believed in having a larger than life attitude. I miss travelling and shopping with him, as he loved shopping for us and eating out and trying new cuisines. He was a fantastic cook himself,” says Avitesh.