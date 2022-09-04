Vikram Vedha poster: Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan wield guns, promise a surprise

Hrithik Roshan has shared a new poster of his upcoming film Vikram Vedha. Starring Saif Ali Khan as his arc rival, the film features Hrithik as a dreaded gangster and Saif as a tough cop. The trailer of the film will be out on September 8, it will release in theatres on September 30. Also read: Vikram Vedha teaser: Hrithik Roshan will show no mercy as Saif Ali Khan is out to hunt him down

The new poster shows both Hrithik and Saif wielding pistols. While Hrithik is seen aiming with the gun, while almost leaning on an iron log, Saif too is seen firing with the pistol with his teeth clenched in grit and determination.

Sharing the new poster, Hrithik wrote on Instagram, “Is baar sirf maza hi nahi, tajjub bhi hoga (this time there will not just be fun but some surprise as well) #VikramVedhaTrailer out on 8th September 2022 Vikram Vedha hitting cinemas worldwide on 30th September 2022.” Hrithik's War co-star Vaani Kapoor commented on the post, “Can't wait.” A fan reacted with ‘yes yes yes', while another wrote, ‘wow’.

Here is the Vikram Vedha poster.

As Vikram (Saif Ali Khan) sets out to track Vedha (Hrithik Roshan), what unfolds is a cat-and-mouse chase, where Vedha - a master storyteller helps Vikram peel back layers through a series of stories leading to thought-provoking moral ambiguities. Radhika Apte also has a pivotal role in the film. Vikram Vedha is the official Hindi remake of a 2017 Tamil film of the same name. It is an action-thriller written and directed by Pushkar-Gayatri.

Hrithik will be seen in three different looks as Vedha. ANI recently quoted a source as saying, "As an actor, Hrithik has always dared to adapt into his onscreen characters. From looking the part to imbibing the mannerisms, right from his debut film Kaho Naa.. Pyar Hai to his last releases Super 30 and War, whenever Hrithik does a film, he makes it a point to transform and surprise. Vikram Vedha will showcase the journey and backstory of Vedha. For this, Hrithik will be seen sporting 3 different looks in the film. The trailer opens up the world of Vikram Vedha a lot more, where the audience can witness Vedha in his full glory."

