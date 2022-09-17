Vikram Vedha song Alcoholia: Hrithik Roshan puts on a tipsy dance performance in this ode to booze. Watch

The first song of Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan’s upcoming gangster drama Vikram Vedha was released on Saturday in a grand event. The song titled Alcoholia sees Hrithik showcase his dancing skills even as his character Vedha is slightly tipsy in a song that can only be described as homage to alcohol. Also read: Vikram Vedha trailer: Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan slug it out in brutal style

The video begins with Vedha (Hrithik Roshan) and his gang celebrating with most of them holding bottles of alcohol in their hands. Hrithik dances merrily even as his character is evidently tipsy in a song that celebrates the ‘alcoholiya’ atmosphere around them. Alcoholiya has been written by Manoj Muntashir and composed by Vishal and Sheykhar. The composer duo has also lent their voice to the song, along with Snigdhajit Bhowmik and Ananya Chakraborty.

Fans praised the song’s funky lyrics and beats, and of course, Hrithik’s dance. One fan wrote, “No one can beat Hritick Roshan in dance. He is legend.” Another added, “Hrithik Roshan is irreplaceable. Bollywood will never get such a complete Superstar like Hrithik.” Many fans noted how Hrithik had acted well in the song too apart from his obvious dance moves. “Insane expressions and choreography. Nobody else other than Hrithik could be able to perform this dance so effortlessly,” wrote one fan.

On Saturday, the film’s producers launched the song in a nationwide launch event that they called the ‘first of its kind’. While Hrithik launched the song in Mumbai, press and fans witnessed the launch live on big screen in 14 other cities across India. These included Lucknow, Patna, Indore, Surat, Nagpur, Jalandhar, Chandigarh, Jodhpur, Noida, Nasik, Varanasi, Ranchi, Aurangabad, and Delhi

Directed by Pushkar and Gayathri, Vikram Vedha is a remake of the directors’ hit 2018 Tamil film of the same name, which had starred R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi. Vikram Vedha is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, and Reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks and Jio Studios and a YNOT Studios Production. The film will release globally on September 30.

