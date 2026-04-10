Vikrant Massey reveals emotional moment with son that led him to announce break from acting

Back in 2024, Vikrant Massey left fans surprised when he announced a break from work. Now, the actor has revealed that a deeply emotional moment with his son played a key role in shaping that decision.

Vikrant on decision to take a break

Vikrant Massey became a father in 2024 when he and his wife, Sheetal Thakur, welcomed their son, Vardaan.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Vikrant, along with his wife Sheetal Thakur, opened up about their journey into parenthood on Parineeti Chopra’s show Mom Talks. He shared that juggling work commitments around Vardaan’s birth left him physically and mentally drained, ultimately pushing him to slow down and prioritise family time.

He said, “You know how much we give of ourselves emotionally, physically, mentally. As a first-time father, my attention was always at home. I didn’t even question what or why I was doing. I just wanted to wrap up my commitments and spend as much time as possible with Vardaan and Sheetal Thakur. I have said this before—I was feeling a little lonely. There was a void."

Echoing his feelings, his wife Sheetal Thakur added, “He has this dad guilt."

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Vikrant went on to recall a moment when his son first attempted to say “papa” during a visit to his grandmother. Though he couldn’t quite form the word and simply blew air, the memory has stayed with him. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Vikrant went on to recall a moment when his son first attempted to say “papa” during a visit to his grandmother. Though he couldn’t quite form the word and simply blew air, the memory has stayed with him. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} He said, “That’s when it struck me – it was time to go back home. Two months later, I made the announcement. This has become the biggest earning of my life—I have received more than I ever wanted… But just like new mothers, new fathers also feel strange stepping out, leaving their baby behind. There’s a conditioning that men must be the providers—that’s what pushes us out of the house. It’s natural to envy the one who gets to stay back. We end up calling every 30 minutes just to see the baby’s face. I just want to tell new fathers—it’s okay to feel vulnerable and want to go back home." More about Vikrant {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said, “That’s when it struck me – it was time to go back home. Two months later, I made the announcement. This has become the biggest earning of my life—I have received more than I ever wanted… But just like new mothers, new fathers also feel strange stepping out, leaving their baby behind. There’s a conditioning that men must be the providers—that’s what pushes us out of the house. It’s natural to envy the one who gets to stay back. We end up calling every 30 minutes just to see the baby’s face. I just want to tell new fathers—it’s okay to feel vulnerable and want to go back home." More about Vikrant {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Back in 2024, Vikrant took the internet by storm with a social media post. The actor, who won his first Filmfare Award for his performance in 12th Fail (2023), announced that he would meet audiences ‘one last time’ in 2025, ‘until time deems right’. Vikrant's announcement came weeks after the release of his latest movie, The Sabarmati Report. In his Instagram post, he wrote, “The last few years and beyond have been phenomenal. I thank each and every one of you for your indelible support. But as I move forward, I realise it’s time to recalibrate and go back home. As a Husband, Father & a Son. And also as an Actor. So, coming 2025, we would meet each other for one last time. Until time deems right. Last 2 movies and many a years of memories. Thank you again. For everything and everything in between. Forever indebted.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Vikrant became a father in 2024 when he and his wife, Sheetal Thakur, welcomed their son, Vardaan. He was most recently seen in romantic drama Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, and Vishal Bhardwaj’s O Romeo.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sugandha Rawal ...Read More Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON