Vikrant Massey says 'Jaadu Teri Nazar' would have been denounced by today's ‘borderline woke generation’

Vikrant Massey is geared up for his new release Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba. While weighing on the ‘toxic’ love and infatuation depicted in the movie, the actor reflected on the Tu Hai Meri Kiran song from Shah Rukh Khan's Darr. Vikrant, in an interview with Times Now, said that if the song released today, it would have been denounced by the moral politics. (Also read: When Vikrant Massey rejected big film although he 'was being paid lot of money') Vikrant Massey reflected on the moral politics in cinema in the present times.

Vikrant Massey on moral policing in creative arts

The Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba actor, while speaking about his film opined, “They would be great to watch, great to read but we would be delusional to say that something like this doesn't exist in the real world. It does. Unfortunately, it does. Unfortunately, our politics or our moral standing has started seeping into creative arts and films, which is unfortunate. And that is reflecting in the last 7-9 years all across. So, our politics, our moral grounding is reflecting in creative arts which should not be the thing.”

He further said, “Mai yeh kyun keh raha hoon? Kal raat ko mai bethke kisike sath ki Jaadu Teri Nazar jo gaana hai, aaj ki taariq me agar hum woh gaana likhte-itna iconic gaana hai. Mai sirf ek example deraha hu-Woh aaj ke date me likha hota toh aaj ki generation hai jo borderline woke hai, woh is gaane ko bhi denounced kardeti. Where do you draw the line? (Why am I saying this? Last night I sat down with someone and we were talking about the song Jaadu Teri Nazar... If that song was written in today's time-it is such an iconic song. I have given only one example-today's generation who has become borderline, would've denounced it. Where do you draw the line?)”

Vikrant Massey's Bollywood career

Vikrant made his Bollywood debut with Lootera (2013). He later featured in movies like Dil Dhadakne Do (2015), Half Girlfriend (2017), A Death in the Gunj (2017) and Lipstick Under My Burkha (2017). His last theatrical release was Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail (2023).

Vikrant's Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba is written by Kanika Dhillon and directed by Jayprad Desai. The movie also features Taapsee Pannu and Sunny Kaushal in crucial roles. The film is scheduled to release on August 9, 2024.