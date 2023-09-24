Vikrant Massey and wife Sheetal Thakur expecting their first baby, actor shares sweet post

Actor-couple Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur are expecting their first child. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Vikrant made the announcement. The news comes over a year after the duo got married. (Also Read | Vikrant Massey, Sheetal Thakur pose as bride and groom in first official wedding pics)

Vikrant, Sheetal expecting first child

Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur will welcome their baby next year.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the post, Vikrant shared a picture featuring the duo from their wedding day. Both of them faced each other and smiled as they were dressed in their wedding outfits. The words in the photo read, "We are expecting! Baby coming 2024." Vikrant captioned the post, "New beginnings (dizzy emoji)."

Celebs, fans wish couple

Reacting to the post, Sobhita Dhulipala, Kriti Kharbanda, Raashii Khanna, and Shibani Dandekar among others congratulated them. A fan wrote, "Ooohoo..how sweet is that.. congratulations to be Papa Massey, you are going to be amazing parents." A comment read, "My favourite actor! So happy for you and your family. God bless." An Instagram user wrote, "Sending lots of good wishes your way. Stay happy and healthy."

Vikrant and Sheetal got married in 2022

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Vikrant and Sheetal Thakur tied the knot in February last year. He had shared the first official pictures from his wedding with Sheetal along with a note. He wrote in Hindi, “Saat saalo ka ye safar aaj saat janmo mein badal gaya. Is safar me humara saath dene ke liye bahut bahut shukriya. Sheetal evam Vikrant. 18.02.2022 (Our seven-year journey has turned into a bond for seven lives. Thank you very much for being with us. Sheetal and Vikrant).”

About Vikrant and Sheetal

Vikrant shot to fame with the 2008 TV show Dharam Veer, in which he played the role of Dharam. He went on to star in many more shows such as Balika Vadhu and Qubool Hai. He moved to films and made his debut with Ranveer Singh and Sonakshi Sinha-starrer, Lootera.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Since then, he has featured in films like Dil Dhadakne Do, A Death In The Gunj, Lipstick Under My Burkha, Chhapaak, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare. Sheetal had featured in the web show, Broken But Beautiful.

Vikrant's upcoming film

Vikrant will be next seen in director-producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra's film 12th Fail. The film will release on October 27. The film is based on Anurag Pathak's best-selling novel, about the incredible journey of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma and IRS officer Shraddha Joshi. It is also inspired by millions of true stories of students attempting the world's toughest competitive exam - UPSC.

Hello cinephiles, we're LIVE on WhatsApp! *Join here*

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON