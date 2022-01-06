Vir Das announces Mumbai gig after controversial US show, promises it will be ‘distanced, sanitised'

Comedian-actor Vir Das has announced he will be performing back to back 10 shows in Mumbai at the iconic Jamshed Bhabha Theatre at the NCPA (National Centre for the Performing Arts). Vir has been in news for his controversial monologue 'I Come From Two Indias', performed at the John F Kennedy Center in Washington and for being nominated in the Best Comedy category at the International Emmy Awards last year.

Vir announced his Mumbai gig, titled Wanted, by sharing a video which has Bitter Sweet Symphony playing in the background as several voices are heard talking about how he featured in headlines for his Washington performance. It ends with a voice saying, “Aaj hum chahte hain ki humara desh Vir Das jaise logo ko pahchane (We want our country to recognise people like Vir Das)."

Making the announcement, Vir Das wrote, "Mumbai! Tickets are now live! May 4-8, 2022. 10 shows at the iconic Jamshed Bhabha Theatre at NCPA. Tix Link in Bio! It’s been two years, and I’m going to rock your world! #WantedTour #VirDas. Distanced, vaccinated, sanitised, tested. Get your tickets before they are gone! No comedian has done a run at JBT before. Oh…and tell everyone."

A fan reacted, “Wondering how your shows will be taken by the people in India.” Another fan confirmed her attendance and wrote, “Got the back seat, most of these were taken within mins.” Wishing him luck, a fan commented, “JBT was the stage of the Roast too .... all the best @virdas.”

Besides delivering live shows, Vir Das is also developing a country music comedy series titled Country Eastern. The show is about a young wealthy man from India who restarts his life in America with his family.

He will next be seen in the Judd Apatow film The Bubble. He was the first comedian from India to have his own Netflix comedy special, and he has since released five specials on the streaming platform since 2017. His American TV credits include Whiskey Cavalier and Fresh Off the Boat.

Vir has also worked in several Bollywood films including Delhi Belly, Go Goa Gone and Shivaay.

