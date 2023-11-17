Vir Das explains why comedians don't host award shows in India: 'Here, egos won't take a joke from anyone'

Jimmy Kimmel has been once again been confirmed as the host for the upcoming Oscars ceremony. Reacting to it, Indian comedian Vir Das has penned a note about why award ceremonies are better with comedians and not big stars as hosts. He hinted at how mostly big stars are roped in to host major award events in India and how this affects the mood of the evening. Also read: Vir Das: The biggest misconception about humour is that it is not universal

Vir Das' note

Vir Das has penned a note after comedian Jimmy Kimmel was confirmed as Oscars host. (HT_PRINT)

Vir Das took to Instagram Thursday night to share a note and captioned it: “For the five people who care…” His note read: “Someone asked me today why comedians don't host film awards in India. Now many comedians myself included have scripted every film award we have. The point of having comedians host the Oscars or film awards is that for a night, a jester would humanise the most beautiful chosen people in the world, since they were being celebrated already. That's when any joke is a punch up.”

Talking about stars hosting award events, he further wrote, “Here, egos won't take a joke from anyone not at their level. So you go big. Ironically, the bigger the star who hosts, the trickier it's gonna be. So a huge star hosting works for the people in the room, just not always funny for the people watching. Simply because the power imbalance is off. It's only funny when the host has less power. So you're deciding between who you want the show to be funny for. The viewers, or the winners.”

Reactions to Vir Das' note

Many seemed to agree with Vir's point of view. Taking a dig at the award ceremonies, a fan wrote, “The awards themselves are quite funny. Best comedian in a villainous role, Best Actor in a wholesome entertainer, Best newcomer and awards to everyone who turned up.” Another said, “Audience k liye to bas bhar bhar Ads hi hai (there are only advertisements left for the audience). Jokes are the awards’ categories itself The bigger joke is when actors go pick these senseless awards. Ghar baitha insaan agar dekh bhi raha ho to vo dekh k has leta hai (a person watching from home laughs over it).”

Many mentioned the Chris Rock slap gate, hinting how comedians could easily be slapped if a joke is not received well. A fan wrote in humour, “Will smith enters the chat,” with a clapping emoji. Another said, ”It could lead to a Chris Rock moment or a Ricky Gervais moment. No one knows."

Why Jimmy Kimmel is back as Oscars host

According to PTI, ABC is turning again to its late-night host a year after bringing Kimmel back for a 2023 ceremony that drew 18.7 million viewers, the most since 2020's pre-pandemic broadcast. In the wake of Will Smith's slap of Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars, Kimmel led a cautious ceremony that helped stabilise the Academy Awards after years of turmoil.

