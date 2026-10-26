Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma immerse themselves in devotional tunes at Krishna Das’ Mumbai concert

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma soaked in devotional music as American musician and vocalist Krishna Das performed live kirtan in Mumbai on Sunday. The couple were spotted attending Krishna Das’ kirtan evening and appeared fully immersed in the devotional tunes. Several videos and photos of the couple at the kirtan have been doing the rounds on social media.

Virat-Anushka at Krishna Das’ kirtan

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma attended Krishna Das’ Mumbai concert.

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In one of the videos, Anushka is seen clapping and singing along to the devotional chants, fully immersed in the spiritual evening. Virat, on the other hand, briefly glances at the camera before turning his attention back to the kirtan and joining in the devotional singing. The concert was part of Krishna Das’ India tour. Other videos show Virat and Anushka arriving at the Gateway of India before heading to the devotional evening.

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{{^usCountry}} This is not the first time Anushka and Virat have attended a Krishna Das kirtan. The couple also attended a service at Union Chapel in London in July 2026 and have often been spotted at similar spiritual events in India and abroad. Virat and Anushka are known for their reverence for the teachings associated with Neem Karoli Baba. They also regularly visit spiritual leader Premanand Maharaj in Vrindavan. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This is not the first time Anushka and Virat have attended a Krishna Das kirtan. The couple also attended a service at Union Chapel in London in July 2026 and have often been spotted at similar spiritual events in India and abroad. Virat and Anushka are known for their reverence for the teachings associated with Neem Karoli Baba. They also regularly visit spiritual leader Premanand Maharaj in Vrindavan. {{/usCountry}}

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Neem Karoli Baba was recently in the news after Hanuman Ansh, a film based on his life, reportedly achieved significant box-office success. The film, which was made on a budget of approximately ₹1.5 crore to ₹2 crore, crossed ₹450 crore worldwide.

About Krishna Das

Krishna Das travelled to India in 1970 and became a close disciple and devotee of Neem Karoli Baba. He spent several years in India, primarily at Neem Karoli Baba’s ashrams, including Kainchi Dham in the mountains of Uttarakhand. Two of Krishna Das’ devotional chants, “Sita Ram” and “Om Namah Shivaya,” were also used in Hanuman Ansh.

About Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli

Anushka and Virat have largely remained away from the public eye in recent years. The couple spend much of their time in London, UK, where they are raising their two children, Vamika Kohli and Akaay Kohli. They are currently in Mumbai as the cricketer prepares for India’s upcoming ODI series against New Zealand.

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Meanwhile, Anushka has stayed away from the big screen. She was last seen in Shah Rukh Khan’s 2018 film Zero and later appeared in a cameo role in Qala. The actor has largely kept a low profile while focusing on her family and other commitments.