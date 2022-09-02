Virat Kohli posts Anushka Sharma's pic, David Warner calls him ‘lucky man’

Anushka Sharma turned muse for her husband Virat Kohli in his latest Instagram post. Virat took to the social media platform on Thursday to share a romantic post for Anushka. Virat's post also garnered a sweet reaction from fellow cricketer David Warner. Also Read| Anushka Sharma finds 'a cute boy' in Virat Kohli to 'start a band with'

Virat Kohli shared a sunkissed picture of Anushka, in which she smiled at the camera as she posed in a black outfit. He also shared the picture on his Twitter account. The cricketer gushed at his wife and called her his 'world' as he captioned her pic with a globe emoji and a red heart emoji.

Reacting to the post, Australian cricketer David Warner also dropped a compliment for Anushka. In the comments section, he told Virat, "Lucky man mate." Virat's post also received a lot of love from the couple's fans. One commented, "So romantic," while another wrote, "I want a husband like that." Some noted that Virat must be missing Anushka as they are not in the same place at the moment.

Virat Kohli shares a romantic post for Anushka Sharma.

Virat is currently in Dubai as he is playing in the Asia Cup cricket tournament. Meanwhile, Anushka is preparing for the release of her Netflix film Chakda Xpress, based on the life of former India Woman team captain Jhulan Goswami. She shared in a conversation with Harper's Bazaar earlier this year that she turned to Virat for batting tips as she prepared for the film. She said, "We definitely discuss my progress. Whenever I’ve had a good day learning, I like to share my videos with Virat, to get his feedback. Luckily, he’s not a bowler so I listen to my coach more. But I do turn to Virat for batting tips."

The couple also recently became owners of a new property. According to a report in ETimes, they have bought 8 acres of land in Zirad village of Alibaug where they are reportedly planning to build a plush farmhouse. They reportedly spent over ₹19.24 crore on the property that they purchased on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

